Technical drawings bridge communication between designers, who come up with ideas; and producers, who put those ideas into practice as they convey design intent in translating calculated outcomes into 2D and 3D deliverable documents.

These drawings are important because their technical symbols and documentation data like dimensions, tolerances, and materials ensure that the communication between designers and producers is clear and precise, even if the information is complex. The better that communication is, the more efficient production and operations can be. Also, because technical drawings are standardized in their symbols, measurements, and other data, they can be trusted for keeping production consistent and maintaining quality control. And, due to flexibility in scaling, they allow very detailed information to be added to convey 100%-accurate intent. Their data also comes in handy as a record for future reference.



Using technical drawing software helps to solidify those benefits by helping ensure precision and accuracy and making real-time collaboration between team members and stakeholders easier. The software can also produce realistic 3D visualizations based on the technical drawings to better convey design intent and make informed decisions.

