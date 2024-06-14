TOP-DOWN MODEL

Several top-down modeling approaches include multi-body modeling, parameter linking, and skeletal modeling, in which a “skeleton” sketch conveys design intent, and designers model the individual components around that overall final assembly—potentially within a single CAD file. The top-down modeling method particularly suits complex products such as automobiles and other vehicles, electronics, appliances, and machines. It also works well for larger teams, where subgroups or individuals work separately on the main assembly, subassembly, or individual components.

CAD software supporting top-down modeling reduces the risk of errors such as mismatching parts that can be the result of the traditional bottom-up approach. Autodesk Fusion uses a single design model that easily allows global parameter changes that update the entire design. Autodesk Inventor supports top-down modeling across its distributed file system using its iLogic rule engine to provide global parametric controls. Both cases make rapid design iterations and changes based on, for example, testing from software simulation much easier than using the disconnected bottom-up approach.



Fusion, Inventor, and other software also accommodate hybrid approaches that combine elements of bottom-up, middle-out, and top-down modeling. In such a case, design and engineering teams may elect to use top-down modeling for their subassemblies, and bottom-up modeling to put together the subassemblies. There’s no single approach that will suit every product. Rather, each project’s needs should dictate the approach that teams take.

