Improve workflows, enhance collaboration, and accelerate project delivery times with Autodesk's engineering data management solutions.

What is engineering data management?

Engineering data management is the process of handling, storing, organizing, and using data related to engineering projects and activities. This comprehensive approach includes the collection of data from various sources such as simulations, experiments, field measurements, and design documentation. Secure storage solutions, such as cloud storage, are used to make sure that data is easily accessible and protected. Organizing data in a logical and efficient manner, through categorization, indexing, and tagging, facilitates easy retrieval and analysis.

Engineering data management also involves integrating data from different sources to create a data set that supports comprehensive analysis and informed decision-making. Data analysis allows engineers to extract insights, perform calculations, and guide design and engineering decisions. Effective data sharing promotes collaboration by making sure that all stakeholders have access to the latest information. Extensive security measures protect data from unauthorized access, corruption, and loss, while compliance with industry standards and regulatory requirements is maintained. 

The benefits of implementing engineering data management

Improved efficiency

Reduce the time and effort required to manage and retrieve data, with streamlined processes for improved productivity and quicker project completion.

 

Increased accuracy

Minimize errors that arise from outdated or incorrect information with engineering data management tools that help maintain consistency and integrity.

 

Enhanced collaboration

Ensure that everyone has access to the latest information and can work together more efficiently by easily sharing data among stakeholders.

 

Improved decision making

Make smart decisions by using a comprehensive data set that engineers can use to make data-driven choices that optimize project outcomes.

 

Data security

Maintain the confidentiality and integrity of important information with engineering data management tools that protect sensitive data from unauthorized access and corruption.

 

Regulatory compliance

Ensure adherence to industry standards and regulatory requirements with solutions that reduce the risk of non-compliance and associated penalties.

 

Cost savings

Reduce the chance of costly mistakes and rework by maintaining accurate and reliable data for a more efficient use of resources and budget.

 

Scalability

Support the expansion of engineering projects with a scalable engineering data management solution that accommodates increasing amounts of data.

 

Engineering data management process

The engineering data management process

The engineering data management process is a systematic approach to handling, storing, organizing, and using data. Here are the key steps in the process:

  1. Data collection: Gather data from various sources to make sure that all relevant information is captured for future use.
  2. Data storage: Implement secure and reliable storage solutions to protect collected data from loss, corruption, and unauthorized access.
  3. Data organization: Structure data in a logical and efficient manner through categorization, indexing, and tagging.
  4. Data integration: Combine data from different sources to create a comprehensive data set.
  5. Data analysis: Use analytical tools and techniques to extract meaningful insights from the data to support decision-making.
  6. Data sharing: Make sure that data is accessible to all stakeholders to enhance collaboration and reduce the risk of errors.
  7. Data security: Implementing robust measures to protect data from unauthorized access, breaches, and loss.
  8. Data compliance: Make sure that data management practices adhere to standards and requirements to reduce legal risk.

Autodesk's engineering data management solutions

Autodesk Fusion

Cloud-based product design software for manufacturing, 3D modeling, electronics, simulation, and data management

Vault

Product data management software—available as Vault Basic, Vault Professional, Vault Office

A deep dive into Autodesk's engineering data management solutions

Boost collaboration and product development agility across your organization with Autodesk's engineering data management solutions.

Autodesk Fusion for PDM

Autodesk Fusion

Autodesk Fusion is a cloud-based product development solution that includes built-in Product Data Management (PDM) along with CAD, CAM, CAE, and PCB capabilities.

 

It integrates data management seamlessly into team workflows from the beginning, eliminating the need for separate tools and complex configurations.

 

Autodesk Vault for data management

Autodesk Vault

Autodesk Vault is an on-premise Product Data Management (PDM) solution that integrates with Autodesk design tools and other CAD systems, ensuring everyone works from a centralized source of organized data.

 

It provides team members with access to the most up-to-date information and optimized workflows to enhance productivity.

 

Enhance your manufacturing process with engineering data management across your organization

Design and engineering

Access to organized and accurate data improves design quality, streamlines workflows, and improves decision making while leading to improved project outcomes.

Project management

Comprehensive data sets help monitor project progress, allocate resources efficiently, and help improve the completion time of tasks, reducing delays and added costs.

Quality assurance

Perform analyses and inspections to make sure that products meet industry standards, while identifying and addressing issues early on in the manufacturing process.

Research and development

Use data from prior projects to improve production processes and maintain a high-level of product quality, while reducing waste and operational costs.

Manufacturing

Use accurate and up-to-date data to improve production processes, boost efficiency, and maintain consistent product quality, while reducing waste and operational costs.

Sales and marketing

Analyze data to understand market trends, customer needs, and product performance for more targeted marketing strategies and informed sales decisions.

Maintenance

Access historical data to predict equipment failures and schedule maintenance for operational continuity and reduced downtime. 

Finance

Make data-driven financial decisions by analyzing costs, revenue projections, and resource allocation, leading to better budget management and financial planning.

Fusion Manage for PLM

Engineering data management in PLM

Engineering data management and product lifecycle management (PLM) are complementary partners that work together to streamline the entire product development process. Engineering data managment focuses on engineering, providing secure and flexible data management during the design phase. It ensures that design data is stored in native formats, enhancing traceability and accommodating frequent design changes. Once the design is ready to manufacture, engineering data management provides a seamless transition by executing a release-to-manufacturing process and generating necessary documents. At this point, PLM takes over, handling the manufacturing phase by managing and tracing the manufacturing release package back to specific data management versions. This connection ensures smooth transitions between design and manufacturing, boosts productivity, and maintains critical traceability throughout the product's lifecycle.

Industry applications of engineering data management

Aircraft engineer in a hangar using a laptop while repairing and maintaining an airplane jet engine

Aerospace and defense

Engineering data management is able to handle detailed projects, maintain regulatory adherence, and uphold stringent safety standards. It accurately tracks design modifications, materials, and component specifications.

Man managing engineering data in automotive industry.

Automotive

In the automotive industry, managing engineering data is crucial for coordinating design, testing, and production. It also helps manage the lifecycle of vehicles from concept to production.

Man and women reviewing construction data.

Construction

Engineering data management in construction improves collaboration among architects, engineers, and contractors. All project stakeholders have access to the latest plans and documents, reducing errors and delays.

Engineer in medical electronics machinery manufacturing factory

Electronics

For electronics and PCB design, data management tracks all design iterations and component specifications are accurately. This is necessary for maintaining product integrity and efficient manufacturing processes.

Engineers working in the main control room of a state-of-the-art chiller HVAC system

Energy and utilities

Engineering data management helps in maintaining infrastructure, maintaining compliance with regulations, and optimizing operations. It also effectively tracks maintenance schedules and system upgrades.

Robotic engineer colleagues working on robotic knee replacement surgery project

Healthcare and medical devices

Managing engineering data in healthcare ensures that medical devices are designed to meet stringent regulatory standards. It provides the documentation of design changes and makes sure that all stakeholders have access to accurate data.

Engineering data management trends

Future trends in engineering data management

As technology continues to evolve, future trends in engineering data management are set the change the way organizations handle and use data.

Emerging trends shaping the future:

Data management will continue to become more efficient, insightful, and secure to drive innovation across manufacturing.

Frequently asked questions (FAQs) about engineering data management

What is engineering data management?

Engineering data management is the process of managing and organizing engineering data, including design documents, specifications, and materials, to maintain accuracy, traceability, and accessibility throughout the product lifecycle.

Why is engineering data management important for engineering teams?

Engineering data management helps maintain data integrity, boosts collaboration, improves efficiency, and ensures compliance with industry standards and regulations. 

How does engineering data management improve productivity?

Engineering data management improves productivity by streamlining workflows, reducing manual data entry, making sure that the latest design information is accessible to all stakeholders, and efficiently tracks design changes.

How does engineering data managment ensure data security?

Engineering data managment systems implement access controls, encryption, user authentication, and audit trails to protect sensitive engineering data from unauthorized access and modifications.

How does engineering data management support regulatory compliance?

Electronic data management supports regulatory compliance by maintaining accurate records of design changes, accurately tracks materials and components, and provides necessary documentation for audits and certifications.

What are the benefits of using a cloud-based engineering data management system?

Cloud-based engineering data management systems, like Autodesk Fusion offer benefits such as remote access to data, scalability, reduced IT infrastructure costs, real-time collaboration, and automatic updates, improving overall efficiency and flexibility for engineering teams.

 

