What is engineering simulation?

Many of the largest and most established industries in the world use simulation-based engineering to begin testing, validating, and predicting outcomes in the digital space well before entering the realm of physical testing and prototypes. These industries include automotive, aerospace, energy, electronics, construction, medical devices, chemicals and process manufacturing, civil and environmental engineering, and much more.

Engineering simulation can be used to analyze aerodynamics, vehicle handling, crash tests, and fuel efficiency in the automotive and aerospace industries; to test the structural stability of bridges, dams, and buildings before construction; to simulate chemical reactor and power plant heat transfer or analyze chemical reactions and electrical grid behavior; to simulate electromagnetic interference and semiconductor behavior in electronics; to simulate surgical procedures and medical device behavior; to simulate optimized waste treatment, material mixing, and construction processes; and so on.



Examples of simulation engineering are virtually limitless and apply to businesses of any size making products, structures, or systems based on 3D CAD models, not just to large industries and behemoth companies. Regardless of the product, engineering simulation software such as Autodesk CFD, Autodesk FusionMoldflow, FlexSim, and others can play an important role in several stages of production to simulate performance and behaviors, identify and fix problems, and accelerate time-to-market significantly.



In the early stages of product development, simulation lets engineers rapidly access dozens of different design choices for functionality, performance, and durability. Before physical prototyping, simulation can save time and resources by testing virtual prototypes under countless conditions. Simulating manufacturing processes before production can also assess production methods and processes instead of learning through trial and error on physical machines. Engineering simulation can create efficiencies in quality assurance and maintenance by predicting and preventing potential errors in the product and by simulating the wear and tear of extreme conditions, predicting maintenance needs before they arise.

