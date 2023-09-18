Stage design software

Turn creative ideas into stunning sets and stages with Autodesk stage design software.

Image courtesy of Tait Towers

An athlete in a crouch start position using 3D modeled starting blocks.

Designing and making the LA28 Games

Omnia Nightclub at Caesars Palace

Image courtesy of Tait Towers and Rukes.com

What is stage design?

Stage or set design is the process of bringing a creative idea to life for a stage production by leveraging tools for design and visualization. Autodesk provides cutting edge technologies to help the process from design to modeling, and creating prototypes with 3D printing all the way to production.

Types of set designs

View of the stage for The Light Princess Play at the National Theater

Scenic design

Leverage Autodesk software for digital scenography to design scenery such as stage backdrops and set build-outs for theatrical, film or television productions.

3 actors in The Light Princess Play

Theater design

Visualize stage lighting designs or set placements for any type of theatrical show and enhance the design review process with near accurate renderings in 3D.

lights in Omnia Nightclub at Caesars Palace

Event design

Design the perfect event stage for concerts, conferences, or corporate events ahead of time with sets and lighting that are catered specifically to any venue or space.

Tools for stage design

Concert Hall at the Ordway Center for the Performing Arts in Saint Paul, Minnesota

3D stage design

Autodesk's industry-leading CAD software is perfect for modeling stage components including sets and displays and visualizing the layout in a 3D environment.

Lights for Omnia Nightclub at Caesars Palace

Lighting design

A faster workflow from concept to build for modern stage lighting including video walls and lighting towers through modeling and rendering with Autodesk software.

Acrobats balancing on a truss

Truss design

No matter how elaborate or large of a concept, Autodesk software can help designers create sturdy truss systems to support any lighting or set backdrop.

AutoCAD shines a light on 3D projection mapping market in Jordan

Image courtesy of Andrei Visuals

Set design with AutoCAD

Creating high quality sets has never been easier with software tools from Autodesk to help every step of the workflow. Designing in AutoCAD can provide 2D drawings, documentation, and 3D renders to better communicate the end vision to the carpenters or painters performing the build-out.

Software for stage design

AutoCAD

2D and 3D CAD tools, with enhanced insights, AI-automations, and collaboration features. Subscription includes AutoCAD on desktop, web, mobile, and seven specialized toolsets.

AutoCAD LT

Best-in-class tool for 2D CAD drafting, drawing, and documentation. Subscription includes AutoCAD LT on desktop, web, and mobile.

Autodesk Fusion

Cloud-based 3D CAD / CAM / CAE / PCB software for product design.

See how customers are using stage design software

Exterior of Stratford Festival theatre

STRATFORD FESTIVAL

AutoCAD helps set the stage for Canadian theatre

By using AutoCAD and experimenting with other technologies such as 3D printing, Andrew Mestern of Stratford Festival delivers incredible set designs.

Read story

Image courtesy of Stratford Festival

Scene from Zain Play

CURIOME

AutoCAD provides a speedy, collaborative lighting design and stage plan

With global collaboration between Australia and the Middle East, AutoCAD helps a lightning designer draft and plan for a stage production in Kuwait.

Read story

Image courtesy of Michelle Abdo

Peter Pan (Paul Hilton) and Wendy (Madeleine Worrall) in Peter Pan

NATIONAL THEATRE IN LONDON

Transporting audiences to new worlds with set design in AutoCAD

AutoCAD helps project draughtsman Oli Cooper bring stage sets and scenery to life.

Read story

Image courtesy of Steve Tanner

FAQs on stage design software

What are the different types of stage design?

While modern stage design can be complex, there are typically four categories of stages that are often considered as standard: found stages, thrust stages, proscenium stages, and arena stages.

Can you use stage design software on Mac?

Yes, CAD software such as AutoCAD and AutoCAD LT are both available as native apps for Mac OS X along with most of of our other major software products. See a full list of Autodesk Mac-compatible software.

How do I download stage design software?

Subscribe to your stage design software of choice on the Autodesk products page. We also offer a free trial download to try any product free for 30 days.

Can I render light for stage and set design?

Yes, software such as Fusion 360 can create a lighting effect using "emissive" material available under the "Appearance" dialog. Additional, you can use 3ds Max for rendering your stage design and simulate lighting with various effects available within the "Environment and Effects" dialog.

What are the costs of stage design software?

Pricing for all of our stage design software is available on the Autodesk products page. We also offer a free trial download to try any product free for 30 days.

