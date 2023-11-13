Autodesk AI

AI is fast becoming an essential tool for business. In fact, over 66% of business leaders surveyed for the annual State of Design and Make report expect AI to be essential for their business in the next 2-3 years. The best way to start planning for AI is to educate both yourself and the people at your company to be AI literate and ensure that your business is “AI ready.” AI readiness requires upskilling your firm’s talent, digitizing processes that are still manual, and centralizing data on a common cloud platform so that AI tools can interact with it.