Motion blur is a naturally occurring visual phenomenon when objects move through space too fast for the human eye to capture full visual fidelity. On film, motion blur occurs when an object’s position changes during the interval when a camera’s shutter is open, capturing either a single still or a frame in a sequence of video and resulting in a distinctive blurring.

CGI animation and VFX content for film, TV, and games is made up completely of still images with none of the visual properties associated with movement, even if they depict a moving object. A motion blur effect in animation applies the blur effects seen in real life to content, making it appear more realistic.

