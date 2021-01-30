Rapid population growth, a changing climate, and growing inequality—unprecedented circumstances demand novel solutions. Autodesk enables innovators to unleash talent and unlock insights to advance a more sustainable, resilient, and inclusive world.
At Autodesk, sustainability is about creating technology that improves energy and material productivity. It’s about supporting innovators through grants, software donations, and training. And it’s about leading by example with our own operations, advancing sustainability business practices, and supporting every employee to make a positive impact.
Empowering people to design, collaborate, build, and fabricate in ways that improve productivity–while also reducing waste, saving money, and staying competitive–is the goal behind our sustainable design technology. Our software harnesses the power of automation to achieve business and sustainability goals.
Through financial grants, software donations, technical training, and more, we support many of the entrepreneurs and innovators on the front lines of solving today’s most pressing social and environmental challenges.
Image courtesy of BioLite
We power our facilities, cloud services, events, and employee work from home with 100% renewable energy. For the second year in a row, we neutralized our greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions across our operations and entire value chain, through the deployment of the Autodesk Carbon Fund. When it comes to sustainable business practices, we set ambitious goals and work with our employees, customers, and partners to achieve them.
Photograph by Ben Rahn/A-Frame Inc.
We’re committed to building a diverse and inclusive culture where employees feel empowered to improve the reality around us through their work. We are equally resolved to inspire and enable the people using our technology to design and make things that will improve our collective future.
UNHCR
In just 6 months, the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) created a refugee settlement in Bangladesh for 600,000 Rohingya Muslims fleeing persecution in Myanmar.
Image courtesy of UNHCR
SILVER OAK CELLARS
After opening the world’s first LEED Platinum-certified winery in Napa Valley in 2008, this family business opened a second green winery in 2018 in Sonoma County.
Image courtesy of Silver Oak Winery
PROXIMITY DESIGNS
Myanmar-based nonprofit offers pumps, collapsible PVC tanks, and other affordable products that help improve quality of life and boost incomes of rural farmers.
Image courtesy of Proximity Designs