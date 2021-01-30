SUSTAINABILITY

Inspiring sustainable design and innovation

Helping people make a better world for generations to come

Making a positive impact

Rapid population growth, a changing climate, and growing inequality—unprecedented circumstances demand novel solutions. Autodesk enables innovators to unleash talent and unlock insights to advance a more sustainable, resilient, and inclusive world.

Autodesk sustainability

Creating a sustainable future

At Autodesk, sustainability is about creating technology that improves energy and material productivity. It’s about supporting innovators through grants, software donations, and training. And it’s about leading by example with our own operations, advancing sustainability business practices, and supporting every employee to make a positive impact.

Technology for a rapidly changing world

Empowering people to design, collaborate, build, and fabricate in ways that improve productivity–while also reducing waste, saving money, and staying competitive–is the goal behind our sustainable design technology. Our software harnesses the power of automation to achieve business and sustainability goals.

Catalyzing innovation through philanthropy

Through financial grants, software donations, technical training, and more, we support many of the entrepreneurs and innovators on the front lines of solving today’s most pressing social and environmental challenges.

Walking the talk in our operations

We power our facilities, cloud services, events, and employee work from home with 100% renewable energy. For the second year in a row, we neutralized our greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions across our operations and entire value chain, through the deployment of the Autodesk Carbon Fund. When it comes to sustainable business practices, we set ambitious goals and work with our employees, customers, and partners to achieve them.

Inspiring people to make their mark

We’re committed to building a diverse and inclusive culture where employees feel empowered to improve the reality around us through their work. We are equally resolved to inspire and enable the people using our technology to design and make things that will improve our collective future.

Stories that inspire

  • UNHCR

    Redesigning refugee camps to save lives

    In just 6 months, the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) created a refugee settlement in Bangladesh for 600,000 Rohingya Muslims fleeing persecution in Myanmar.

  • SILVER OAK CELLARS

    Leading the way in sustainable wineries

    After opening the world’s first LEED Platinum-certified winery in Napa Valley in 2008, this family business opened a second green winery in 2018 in Sonoma County.

  • PROXIMITY DESIGNS

    Helping rural farmers rise out of poverty

    Myanmar-based nonprofit offers pumps, collapsible PVC tanks, and other affordable products that help improve quality of life and boost incomes of rural farmers.

