Along with other core Industry 4.0 technologies such as the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), cloud computing, big data, and AI/machine learning, augmented reality plays a key role in synchronizing technology, processes, data, and human work—essential for smart manufacturing. Unlike the full immersion of virtual reality (VR), AR blends the user’s physical surroundings with overlays of digital information in real time. That makes it possible to integrate AR on the factory floor or to overlay physical prototypes with digital content like 3D modeling data and other information.

Augmented reality software can work on any processing device with a camera, such as a smartphone or tablet. Or, to keep manufacturing employees’ hands free for work, they could use AR or mixed reality (MR) glasses or headsets.

AR’s value to the design and manufacturing industry begins early in the design process, when designers can experience a digital twin of a product in a real-world space through augmented reality software such as Autodesk VRED. They can also use such software to demo the product remotely to stakeholders, simulate testing, and make changes before building a physical prototype.