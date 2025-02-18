In the world of CAD, Autodesk Inventor iLogic is a game-changer. It uses text-based code to boost automation and make design processes smoother. iLogic is a feature within Autodesk Inventor that lets you add custom automation directly into your CAD models, making it perfect for integrating AI-driven code generation.

AI engines that focus on text-based code generation have transformed how designers and engineers solve problems. With AI, complex design rules and repetitive tasks can be automated, cutting down on human error and speeding up the design process. iLogic can read and run these AI-generated scripts, allowing users to create highly customizable and intelligent design workflows.