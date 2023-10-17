3D architectural visualization

Autodesk 3ds Max gives architects and designers advanced visualization tools to develop accurate, beautiful, and high-quality architectural designs.

What is 3D architectural visualization?

Visually communicate your clients’ proposed designs and beautifully tell their story with realistic elements and details. The future of architectural design and 3D architectural visualization allows for projects to be designed, revised, and refined in real time prior to building. This helps eliminate unnecessary costs and time spent on project changes, and also helps customers marketing their designs to potential buyers. Adding fine-tuned embellishments such as greenery, lighting, and people, bring an enriched and engaging experience to architecture and its surrounding landscape through 3D visualization.

Benefits of 3D architectural visualization

Technical to visual

3D visualization software translates technical drawing into a visual story, helping you communicate the project to customers, architects, and engineering teams.

Marketing a vision

Whether you’re attracting investors or buyers, architectural visualization allows your marketing material to convey an aspirational vision and attract prospects.

Test and validate

3D architectural visualization helps you to identify design flaws overlooked through conventional 2D techniques. Build life-like models, validate designs, and scale in real-time.

Benefits of 3ds Max in architectural visualization

Produce high-end imagery

Advanced modeling, texturing, and lighting tools in 3ds Max give you the freedom to create and deliver photo-real imagery, giving your customer a better experience of their future environment and investment.

Accommodate changes instantly

Project timelines are becoming increasingly shorter, and clients want everything faster. 3ds Max gives you the speed and flexibility to perform fast iterations and countless variations without starting from scratch.

Immerse clients in their space

Invite your clients to experience their designed environment both virtually and emotionally. 3ds Max 3D building visualization tools embellish down to the smallest detail, and when used with Unity, allows you to create real-time arch viz walkthroughs with ease.

3ds Max puts powerful 3D capabilities into the hands of you, the design professional. Inspire, communicate, and sell your vision with detailed environments, architectural rendering, objects, and embellishments. Explore what 3ds Max can do for you.

See how architectural visualization is used

SERKAN CELIK

Savion Residence

A stunning 3D interior rendering by Serkan Çelik, an Istanbul, Turkey-based architect and February 2019’s Artist of the Month.

BRICK VISUAL

Artfully communicating architecture

Brick Visual has developed a recognizably distinctive style in visual storytelling.

CAHAYA

Wai Kin Lam

Watch the incredibly beautiful film Cahaya, winner of the Architectural 3D award for best film.

Frequently asked questions (FAQ) on Architectural Visualization

What is architectural visualization?

Architectural visualization is a means for architects to display their designs to clients and other audiences, in a way that captures the essence of the space. While in the past physical models and 2D images were used for this purpose, today you can use 3D architectural visualization software to create realistic buidling exteriors and interiors that viewers can walk through digitally. Simply put, architectural visualization allows you to create a detailed 3D model of your plans, which you can use to develop your designs further, or to showcase them to others.

How can I make architectural visualizations?

Despite modern technology, the first step towards creating an architectural visualization remains drawing a sketch of the building with pen and paper (or using graphics software). Once you have the basic sketch you can add design features and elements such as external ormamental details. Once you're ready, you can use 3D visualization software such as 3ds Max to create detailed 3D architectural visualizations of your project, including textures, lilighting and more.