Architectural visualization is a means for architects to display their designs to clients and other audiences, in a way that captures the essence of the space. While in the past physical models and 2D images were used for this purpose, today you can use 3D architectural visualization software to create realistic buidling exteriors and interiors that viewers can walk through digitally. Simply put, architectural visualization allows you to create a detailed 3D model of your plans, which you can use to develop your designs further, or to showcase them to others.