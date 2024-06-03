Not long after the advent of computer graphics, experiments with toon shading (also referred to as cel shading) emerged as a way to render visuals in different, non-photorealistic ways. While traditional shading techniques use smooth gradients of shadow and lighting, toon shaders use only a small number of solid shades. In addition, toon shading tends to outline objects and characters in deep black. Both elements contribute to toon shading’s flatter, more hand-drawn appearance.

In the late 1990s to early 2000s, toon shading became more popular with video game developers, and the technique hit a new stride, such as with the popular multiplatform game Cel Damage. As animating within 3D modeling software became the norm, toon shading also became a way for visual media to retain more of the 2D look of cel animation and comic books along with the advantages of working in 3D software.



In the present day, toon shading is still important in animation and game design, helping 3D visuals achieve the look of vintage sci-fi, comic books, and manga that invokes nostalgia in older generations while appealing to a retro-modern cool aesthetic with younger audiences. Popular recent examples include Marvel’s What If…? series and Sony Pictures’ Spider Man: Across the Spider-Verse movie.

