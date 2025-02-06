Markerless motion capture utilizes machine learning (ML) and other artificial intelligence (AI) technology to record and interpret the data needed for motion capture without requiring the motion capture suits, markers, or sensor hardware that traditional motion capture systems need. AI video motion capture uses computer vision technology to derive motion capture data from well-lit video footage recorded with high-resolution video cameras.

This process relies on markerless motion capture software, which identifies and tracks the relevant points on a person’s body and face to convert 2D video into 3D motion data. By removing elaborate setups and cumbersome equipment, markerless motion capture saves time and can be much less expensive compared to traditional methods.

AI-powered markerless motion capture has become so effective that even markerless facial motion capture can achieve results comparable to traditional marker-based systems. It also provides the flexibility to set up motion capture and performance capture in a variety of environments, including the outdoors and other non-studio spaces. That effectiveness and flexibility have made it attractive to various entertainment industries, such as film, gaming, advertising, and even sports for analyzing athletes’ movement.