Free CAD software

Autodesk CAD tools empower everyone—from beginners to professionals—with intuitive and powerful design capabilities. Students can use some of Autodesk’s most popular software—like AutoCAD and Fusion—for free through the Education plan. Free 3D CAD software, like AutoCAD for education, AutoCAD Web, and Fusion for personal use, makes design accessible for anyone ready to learn or innovate, while the robust features of the full software support the most ambitious projects for experts. Tinkercad and Fusion are great for 3D design, from beginner projects to advanced prototyping. Fusion also supports mechanical engineering with features for simulation, assembly, and CAM. For architecture, AutoCAD offers detailed 2D drafting and 3D modeling, integrating seamlessly with Revit for BIM workflows. With both online and offline functionality, users can create, iterate, and bring ideas to life anytime, anywhere.
Tinkercad is a beginner-friendly, browser-based CAD tool that has become a favorite among educators, students, and hobbyists. Its intuitive drag-and-drop interface makes it ideal for anyone curious about 3D design—especially those just starting out or exploring 3D printing for the first time. Tinkercad makes bringing creative ideas to life easy, allowing users to experiment with basic shapes and concepts without needing advanced design skills. Its simplicity and accessibility make it perfect for hands-on learning and creative exploration.
Autodesk Fusion offers a robust, integrated cloud-based platform for CAD design, promoting seamless collaboration among teams and easy access to projects from any location. Its wide range of features includes 3D modeling, simulation, and even CAM tools, making it suitable for professional-grade designs across disciplines. Autodesk Fusion is free for students, hobbyists, and eligible startups, ensuring that aspiring creators and small businesses can access advanced CAD tools without barriers. This combination of professional capability and accessibility makes Autodesk Fusion a go-to choice for designers and engineers.
AutoCAD offers powerful tools for precise 2D and 3D design, making it a staple in the architecture, engineering, and construction industries. Students and educators can secure free access to AutoCAD for education, then learn CAD skills and gain experience with the same professional-grade software used in the industry. Its robust features include drafting, documentation, and detailed modeling so learners can fully explore complex design projects. With its educational offering, AutoCAD helps prepare the next generation of designers and engineers for real-world challenges.
AutoCAD’s free web version brings the power of 2D drawing and drafting to any device with an internet connection. Free online CAD lets users create, edit, and view designs directly in their browser, making it highly flexible for professionals who need access from anywhere. The platform’s collaborative features help team members share feedback and work together in real time, streamlining the design process. AutoCAD Web is perfect for those seeking efficient drafting capabilities and the convenience of working on the go.
Autodesk CAD tools are scalable solutions for everyone, from beginners to seasoned professionals. With Tinkercad, Fusion, and AutoCAD, Autodesk covers a spectrum of design needs, from basic 3D modeling to advanced engineering. Cloud integration, especially in Fusion, allows users to access projects anywhere, collaborate, and share feedback in real time, making remote teamwork more efficient.
Scalability and interoperability set Autodesk CAD software apart. Beginners can start with Tinkercad’s easy drag-and-drop interface, then transition to professional-grade tools like Fusion and AutoCAD as their skills grow. Fusion’s cloud-based collaboration tools and AutoCAD’s web access let users share, iterate, and create effortlessly, delivering the flexibility and teamwork capabilities that other free CAD tools struggle to match. Autodesk’s CAD ecosystem supports every stage of the designer’s journey, suitable for students, hobbyists, and professionals.
Autodesk offers several free CAD tools that cater to different levels of experience and use cases. Tinkercad is a beginner-friendly, browser-based platform ideal for educators and those new to 3D design and printing. Autodesk Fusion for personal use provides advanced features for hobbyists and non-commercial users, including 3D modeling, CAD, CAM, and simulation capabilities. AutoCAD web allows users to create and edit 2D drawings directly in their browser, providing convenient access from any device. These free options ensure that users can access powerful design tools without cost barriers.
Autodesk’s free CAD software options have some limitations compared to the paid versions. Tinkercad is suitable for beginners and educational use but lacks the advanced features needed for complex designs. Autodesk Fusion for personal use has restrictions on CAM capabilities, electronics design, and data management, making it less ideal for advanced projects or professional collaboration. AutoCAD web offers basic 2D drawing and drafting but lacks the full feature set of the desktop version, including advanced 3D modeling and customization. The free versions are great options for learning, experimentation, and hobbyist projects.
Autodesk offers free CAD software licenses to students, educators, and educational institutions through our education plan. Students enrolled in accredited middle schools, high schools, or higher education institutions, as well as faculty members and academic staff employed by these institutions, are eligible. Once eligibility is verified, users receive free, one-year access to Autodesk software and can renew annually as long as they remain eligible.
Autodesk’s free CAD software is generally intended for non-commercial use. Tinkercad is designed for educational and personal projects, and Fusion 360 for personal use is restricted to home-based, non-commercial endeavors. Entrepreneurs and startups can apply for Autodesk Fusion for startups, which allows eligible small businesses and startups to use the software commercially upon approval. Approved startups receive 3-year access at only $150 per user, and up to 10 users per startup.
There are several free versions of CAD software offered by Autodesk. Tinkercad is a beginner-friendly, browser-based CAD tool ideal for educational use and hobbyists. Fusion 360 also offers a free version for personal use, perfect for non-commercial projects and home-based design work. Autodesk also offers AutoCAD web that allows basic 2D drawing and drafting, accessible from any browser. These free versions cater to a wide range of users, from beginners to those needing accessible digital tools for personal projects.
Autodesk offers a free basic version of AutoCAD called AutoCAD Web. This version allows users to create, edit, and view 2D drawings directly from a web browser, offering a convenient option for those who need access to their designs on the go without installing full software. AutoCAD Web is free for students and educators under Autodesk’s educational plan and offers just enough functionality for simple projects, light drafting, and basic modifications.
AutoCAD Web can be used to create 2D drawings at no cost. This version of AutoCAD works directly in a web browser, so users can create, edit, and view 2D drawings without downloading any software. AutoCAD Web is free for students and educators who qualify for Autodesk’s educational plan. For more advanced features, a subscription is required, but the web app offers a convenient entry point for basic online drafting at no cost.
Autodesk offers free and paid CAD software versions, suited to different needs. The free versions, like Tinkercad, Fusion 360 for personal use, and AutoCAD Web, provide essential tools for 3D modeling and 2D drafting, but come with limitations like restricted CAM features, limited data management, and fewer file format options. These versions are ideal for beginners, hobbyists, and non-commercial projects. The paid versions of AutoCAD and Fusion 360 offer comprehensive 2D and 3D design capabilities, advanced customization, multi-user collaboration, full CAM tools, and professional support.