A Design and Make Platform includes integrated cloud-connected software solutions that allow users to design, manufacture, and deliver anything from new buildings and infrastructure to products and media-and-entertainment productions. Design and Make Platforms unlock data and connect project workflows, allowing companies to deliver better, faster outcomes across the project lifecycle.

A Design and Make Platform uses cloud-connected software to create a single source of data. By creating a silo-free ecosystem to collaborate, teams can work from the same digital model for seamless end-to-end workflows. It is the next evolution of work for Design and Make industries such as architecture, engineering, construction, and operation (AECO); design and manufacturing (D&M); and media and entertainment (M&E).

From start to finish, a Design and Make Platform brings all stakeholders together for a common data experience. Whether constructing a new high-rise, manufacturing new products, or producing a media asset, working with cloud-connected tools powers automation and unlocks valuable insights for better decisions at every stage. Design and Make Platforms connect digital and physical processes in the cloud to create the places, products, and experiences that transform the way people live, work, and play.