Circuit diagrams may be two-dimensional, but circuit boards are definitely not. Autodesk Fusion allows you to preview your PCB designs in 3D from angle you choose, so you can take a look at it from a whole new perspective. This can help you to visualize more effectively how different components will interact, and how well the whole design will fit inside its casing, without the need to build expensive and time-consuming prototypes only to have to go back to the drawing board.