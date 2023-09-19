Stop motion animation is the art form of creating a motion picture from sequences of many still images. Animators capture a scene using puppets, figurines, or cutouts; slightly manipulate the objects between each still image; and sequence the images together to create a movie.

The Humpty Dumpty Circus (1898) is credited as the first stop motion animation. The technique has proliferated ever since, being used in a great many productions, notably King Kong (1933), Gumby (1955), the original Star Wars trilogy of the 1970s and ’80s, and The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993). Today, animators use advanced stop motion animation tools to aid and streamline the time-honored traditions of the genre.