Whether it’s for film and television, game development, advertising, or other media, cloud-based production management software connects the workflows of directors, producers, managers, artists, and other contributors to a single, unified source of truth. It automates many aspects of scheduling and budgeting, helping to eliminate manual work. It also centralizes all data in an open environment that integrates production processes and other creative software apps while maintaining tight data security.

MovieLabs’ 2030 Vision principles for streamlining the efficiency of media pipelines call for adopting cloud-based production software workflows because they intelligently automate the organization of nonlinear productions, which have become increasingly complex due to multiple locations, timelines, and studio vendors. Software like Autodesk Flow, built on Autodesk’s Design and Make Platform, will fit this industry mandate, connecting people, workflows, and data across the entire production lifecycle, from earliest concept to final delivery. Cloud-based production management software breaks down barriers throughout the production pipeline, so teams and studios can collaborate more efficiently.



With a cloud-based digital dailies and review tool like Autodesk Flow Capture (formerly Moxion), on-set teams can review pre-production data before a shoot begins and stream camera data directly to the cloud, making it available to editors and post-production teams almost instantaneously. Using a cloud-based production management tool like Autodesk Flow Production Tracking (formerly Shotgrid), visual effects teams can see shots, the latest edits, and all other relevant data in one place.



Having a common data environment streamlines the sharing of asset data from one application to another. Integrated scheduling, budgeting, and reporting capabilities help producers quickly grasp the downstream effect of changes in creative direction or resource allocation on a project’s timeline and other projects in the studio pipeline. From pre-production to the final edit, cloud-based production software supercharges your studio’s logistics so you can focus on your creative vision.

