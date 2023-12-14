Autodesk Product Design & Manufacturing Collection 

Solve interesting problems efficiently with the ultimate set of engineering apps

Image courtesy of GARANT-Filter

Meet the Product Design & Manufacturing Collection

Explore a powerful set of applications with extended capabilities for Inventor and AutoCAD, built for engineers who design complex products, equipment, and systems.

The Product Design & Manufacturing Collection capabilities for design and engineering

Design

Model your products more intuitively with professional-grade parametric 3D design capabilities and 2D drafting toolsets.

Engineer

Improve product performance and prevent failures with CAD-integrated engineering tools.

Communicate

Prepare documentation for manufacturing and create high-fidelity visuals for design reviews and marketing collateral.

Save on the products you need with the Product Design & Manufacturing Collection

Explore the toolkit that helps you solve more interesting problems. The collection includes top design software plus additional tools for analysis and simulation, visualization, reality capture, detailing, and automation.

Selected products Standalone price Compare to the collection
$2,500/year

Get Inventor + AutoCAD + Autodesk Fusion + more—Professional-grade tools for product development and manufacturing planning

$2,030/year
$680/year
Total price $5,210/year $3,265/year

Save $1,945/year

Exclusive to the Product Design & Manufacturing Collection

A computer screen displaying simulation results using Inventor Nastran

Advanced simulation

Choose from a complete portfolio of powerful study types to help you optimize your design.

A screen in Inventor showing the tolerance analysis of an assembly with stackup results

Tolerance stackup analysis

Accurately calculate the cumulative effects of geometric dimensions and tolerances for models in the stackup loop.

A computer screen displaying the result animation of a toolpath strategy

Integrated CAM

Simplify your machining workflow with CAD-embedded 2.5- to 5-axis milling, turning, and mill-turn capabilities.

 

An Inventor screen with the results for an optimal sheetmetal nest to reduce on material waste

Sheet metal nesting

Reduce raw material waste and optimize the use of materials in flat cutting operations.

 

Take your product design from excellent to exceptional

Join our technical experts as they demonstrate popular use cases for extending Inventor with tools in the Product Design & Manufacturing Collection.

The Product Design & Manufacturing Collection capabilities for manufacturing

Prepare

Create toolpath strategies and efficient factory layouts with CAD-embedded tools.

Coordinate

Plan, install, and manage your entire production process with integrated factory layout and installation sequencing tools.

Optimize

Increase your factory throughput while improving efficiency in machine utilization, transportation costs, and power consumption.

Must-have tools to design an efficient factory

Watch this webinar and join our technical experts as they discuss modern planning and design phases for an efficient factory layout.
