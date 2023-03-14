3D COMPUTER AIDED DESIGN

3D CAD software

Autodesk has 3D CAD software designed to meet your needs. Design and make anything with our most popular 3D CAD software.

Image courtesy of ATP

3D rendering of a luxurious home with contrasting realistic rendering and wireframe.

3D CAD software brings designs to life.

What is 3D CAD software?

3D CAD, or three-dimensional computer-aided design, is a technology for design and technical documentation, which replaces manual drafting with an automated process. With a computer, architects, engineers, and other professionals can use 3D CAD software to more precisely represent and visualize objects in a virtual setting, using a collection of points in a three-dimensional space.
 

Autodesk has a broad portfolio of 3D CAD software, with programs and tools for drawing and 3D modeling to help people explore and share ideas, visualize concepts, and simulate how designs will perform before they are made.

In manufacturing, 3D CAD software helps streamline the prototyping process.

Examples of 3D CAD workflows

3D CAD software enhances professional workflows across industries by offering advanced design, simulation, and visualization tools. Beyond traditional fields, 3D CAD software finds innovative applications in health care, entertainment, education, and fashion, demonstrating its versatility and impact.

3D CAD for manufacturing

In manufacturing, it allows for creating and analyzing complex product models for early identification of design issues and helping to streamline the prototyping process. Early detection conserves resources by reducing the need for physical prototypes. It also accelerates product development cycles, seamlessly integrating with computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) systems to smooth the transition from design to production.

 

3D CAD for architecture and engineering

In architecture and engineering, CAD software enables more precise modeling of intricate structures, incorporates environmental and structural analysis, and harnesses building information modeling (BIM) technology for enriched data management. This comprehensive approach improves project coordination, reduces errors, and cuts construction time and costs.

3D CAD Beyond Traditional Workflows

Beyond traditional fields, 3D CAD software finds innovative applications in health care, entertainment, education, and fashion, demonstrating its versatility and impact.

3D CAD for healthcare

In health care, it revolutionizes patient care by customizing medical devices and prosthetics, supported by converting imaging into detailed 3D models for surgical planning.

 

3D CAD for entertainment

In the entertainment industry, it helps artists create detailed visual effects and animations, enhancing storytelling through dynamic simulations.

 

3D CAD for education

Educational institutions use CAD to prepare students for professional careers, fostering a practical understanding of design principles and technologies.

 

3D CAD for fashion

For fashion and jewelry designers, CAD software offers the precision necessary for creating intricate designs and facilitates rapid iteration and customization, responding swiftly to market trends.

 

A digital rendering of a machine highlights one segment in colorful detail

Autodesk Inventor.

Types of 3D CAD software

CAD software systems are diverse, catering to design and engineering requirements with varying levels of control and functionality. Freeform modelers such as ZBrush and Autodesk Mudbox represent one end of the spectrum, offering minimal dimensional control for users to sculpt designs, akin to virtual clay. In contrast, parametric modelers such as CATIA, Creo, and OnShape provide exhaustive control, so every design aspect can be meticulously defined by dimensions and constraints. This approach builds a comprehensive history of the model’s development, enabling deep customization through scripting.

 

Between these extremes lie other modeling techniques including polygonal (mesh) modeling, utilized by Blender and Autodesk 3ds Max; solid modeling, found in SolidWorks and SolidEdge; and surface modeling, as seen in software such as Autodesk Alias and Rhinoceros. Each method offers distinct advantages, from simple shape manipulation to creating complex, ready-for-manufacture models.

 

In the realm of 3D CAD software, Autodesk embraces a hybrid approach across a suite of design products, blending the strengths of various modeling techniques to serve a broad spectrum of industry needs. Autodesk’s software—including Autodesk AutoCAD, Autodesk Fusion, and Autodesk Inventor—integrates features of solid and surface modeling with parametric capabilities for a highly flexible design process that accommodates everything from initial concept sketches to final manufacturing-ready models. Fusion combines mesh and solid modeling, seamlessly transitioning between design phases. AutoCAD’s extensive toolset accommodates a wide range of design tasks, making it a versatile choice for professionals across disciplines.  Inventor provides specialized toolsets that automate the 3D modeling of sheet metal, weld frame, piping, and electrical components.  It also features powerful rules-based technology, so designers can quickly create new configurations of existing designs for the next project or to satisfy customer requests.

What is 3D CAD software used for?

Learn about the different types of applications supported by Autodesk 3D CAD tools.

Rendering of dirt bike designed with Autodesk Fusion

Product design and development

3D CAD software is widely used in product design and development across industries such as automotive, aerospace, consumer goods, and electronics.

 

Rendering of a free-form building and plaza made with AutoCAD

Architectural design and planning

Architects and building designers use 3D CAD software to create detailed models of buildings and structures.

 

Jet engine assembly modeled in Inventor

Mechanical engineering

CAD software is essential in mechanical engineering for designing machinery, tools, and mechanical components.

 

Rendering of high-speed train with bridge and tunnel

Civil engineering and infrastructure design

Civil engineers use 3D CAD software for designing infrastructure projects such as roads, bridges, and tunnels.

 

3D CAD software benefits

Discover top benefits of 3D CAD software available with Autodesk.

Detailed visualization

3D CAD software transforms design visualization by enabling detailed, three-dimensional representations of products, complete with realistic textures and materials. It offers dynamic interaction through capabilities like rotation, zooming, and section views for a comprehensive understanding of a design’s external and internal features. Advanced simulation tools such as Inventor allow for real-world functionality testing, identifying potential design flaws early in development. 3D CAD facilitates collaboration and communication through shared views and enhanced presentations, making it easier for teams and stakeholders to provide feedback and make informed decisions.

 

Design iteration

3D CAD software such as AutoCAD accelerates product development cycles by enabling designers to quickly iterate and refine their designs through advanced features like direct modeling, parametric design, and real-time visualization. These tools allow immediate adjustments and visual feedback, significantly reducing the need for physical prototypes. Integrated digital prototyping, seamless collaboration via cloud capabilities, and automated documentation updates further help streamline the design process. The ability to quickly scale and modify projects without starting over ensures that designers can adapt to changes swiftly, enhancing efficiency and reducing the time from concept to market.

 

Error reduction

3D CAD software such as AutoCAD enhances the early detection and correction of design errors, minimizing costly mistakes during manufacturing. Through advanced 3D modeling, designers gain a comprehensive visualization of their projects and can identify potential issues before production. Simulation tools can analyze a design’s performance under various conditions, while interference checking flags part misalignments in assemblies. Autodesk Fusion's precision ensures exact measurements and tolerances, facilitating an iterative design process where modifications are easily made and reviewed. Collaborative features allow for early feedback, further reducing errors. Integration with manufacturing tools and technologies such as CAM and 3D printing can create prototypes directly from CAD models for a final check against design flaws.

 

Cross-team collaboration

3D CAD software such as AutoCAD boosts team collaboration by utilizing cloud-based platforms and real-time collaboration tools so team members can access, share, and provide feedback on designs from any location. With features such as shared views accessible via web browsers, support for standard file formats like DWG and DXF for interoperability, and efficient version control for tracking changes, AutoCAD keeps all team members in sync. Customizable access permissions protect the integrity of the design while facilitating collaboration. Integrations with communication tools further enhance the collaborative workflow, making AutoCAD a powerful tool for distributed teams to work together.

 

Autodesk 3D CAD software

AutoCAD

2D and 3D CAD tools, with enhanced insights, AI-automations, and collaboration features. Subscription includes AutoCAD on desktop, web, mobile, and seven specialized toolsets.

Product details
Autodesk Fusion

Cloud-based 3D CAD / CAM / CAE / PCB software for product design.

Product details
Inventor

Professional-grade product design and engineering tools for 3D mechanical design, simulation, visualization, and documentation.

Product details
Revit

Plan, design, construct, and manage buildings with powerful tools for Building Information Modeling.

Product details
3ds Max

3D modeling, animation, and rendering software for games and design visualization

Product details
Civil 3D

Civil engineering design and construction documentation

Product details

How is 3D CAD software used?

Simon Denness 3d model design of home

DAVID ROMERO

3D CAD for architecture

This architect transforms architectural history by blending advanced 3D CAD modeling with his fascination for Frank Lloyd Wright’s work, creating vivid reconstructions of never-built and destroyed designs.

Read story

Image courtesy of David Romero

Man using Fusion 360 on computer

CHANSARAE DESIGNS

3D CAD for interior design

Embracing 3D CAD software as the cornerstone of her career shift, Sarah Wilson transitioned from IT to interior design, catapulting her dream into a thriving business reality.

Read story

Image courtesy of Gina Diaz Photography

Falkbuilt and Sprung’s spacious healthcare solutions

FABRIC

3D CAD for product design

Learn how one team breaks the mold in the bike industry with the power of 3D CAD software. See how Fusion accelerates the journey from concept to market to create award-winning cycling products.

Watch video (1:28 min.)

SEIBU ELECTRIC & MACHINERY CO., LTD.

3D CAD for mechanical design

Explore how this manufacturer redefines precision in the global market with the MEX15, using 3D CAD software to design an ultra-precision wire electrical discharge machine (WEDM).

 

Read story

3D CAD software resources

Learn more about 3D CAD software with these tutorials, tips, and guides.

See the solutions 3D CAD provides for designers, drafters, and creators. Choose the right 3D CAD software to meet specific project needs and goals.

 

Transform your creative process with 3D drawing features of 3D CAD software. With 3D CAD tools, you can draw, visualize, and simulate complex machinery and architecture.

 

Explore the essentials of 3D CAD software. Learn about CAD’s versatility, from drafting to manufacturing, and the advantages that make it indispensable for modern creative projects.

 

Compare the unique strengths of AutoCAD and Revit. Discover how each 3D CAD software suits different aspects of architecture, engineering, and construction.

 

Learn the vital role of model-based definition (MBD) in advancing product development. See how integrating 3D CAD software can enhance efficiency, minimize errors, and improve project collaboration.

 

With AutoCAD Web, you can access the features and flexibility of AutoCAD directly from your browser. It’s ideal for designing, editing, and sharing 3D CAD drawings on the go.

 

Frequently asked questions (FAQ) on 3D CAD software

Why is 3D CAD software better than drawing by hand?

3D CAD software allows users to include precise dimensions in their drawings. Designing in 3D CAD, it’s much more efficient to update a drawing, and file sharing is streamlined.

What are the advantages of 3D CAD software?

3D CAD software such as AutoCAD provides many advantages including:

  • Increased drawing accuracy
  • Automation of common processes
  • Access to libraries of routinely used items such as doors, windows, and manufacturing parts
  • Ability to quickly adjust parts of a drawing without needing to start over
  • Management of complex design details within a single file
  • Creation of blocks for frequently drawn items
  • Increased collaboration with colleagues through the ability to share and mark the same file

Who uses 3D CAD software?

3D CAD software is used by many professions including architects, mechanical engineers, electrical engineers, interior designers, civil engineers, landscape architects, industrial designers, P&ID designers, plant engineers, piping designers, MEP engineers, surveyors, urban planners, and GIS specialists.

Are there any discounts for students/educators for Autodesk's 3D CAD software?

Yes, students and educators can get free one-year educational access to Autodesk products and services, renewable as long as they remain eligible.

Learn more.

What cloud collaboration/remote features are included in Autodesk's 3D CAD software?

The AutoCAD Web online CAD program is included with your subscription to AutoCAD or AutoCAD LT. It allows you to work remotely and collaborate with colleagues with AutoCAD using the internet browser on your computer. AutoCAD, AutoCAD LT, and the AutoCAD web and mobile apps offer connected workflows through leading cloud storage providers including Box, Google Drive, OneDrive, and Dropbox. These cloud storage integrations enable you to store your DWG files wherever you want and work in AutoCAD anytime, anywhere.

Does Autodesk offer any 3D CAD certifications?

Yes, Autodesk offers 3D CAD certifications for products including AutoCAD, Fusion 360, Inventor, and Revit. For a full list of products available for certification and details on certification, visit Autodesk Certification.

What is the difference between 2D and 3D CAD software?

2D CAD software specializes in creating two-dimensional drawings and is valued for its precision in architectural blueprints and engineering plans, offering a simpler learning curve. In contrast, 3D CAD software enables the design and visualization of objects in three dimensions, crucial for product design and mechanical engineering due to its advanced modeling, simulation, and analysis capabilities. Although 3D CAD presents a steeper learning curve, it provides a comprehensive view of designs, allowing for detailed examination from any angle.

What types of file formats does Autodesk’s 3D CAD software support?

Autodesk’s 3D CAD software lineup includes AutoCAD, Revit, and Autodesk Fusion, showcasing exceptional flexibility by supporting a comprehensive range of file formats.

  • AutoCAD excels in handling formats from 3D Studio and ACIS to CATIA, DGN, DXB, and SolidWorks, ensuring compatibility across engineering and design fields.
  • Revit streamlines architectural projects with support for DGN, DWF, DWG, DXF, and more, promoting effortless collaboration.
  • Cloud-based Fusion accommodates 3MF, Autodesk Alias, and DWG files for a seamless design process.
See more FAQ