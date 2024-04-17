The widespread use of architectural project management software brings up the question of whether architects can double as project managers. The answer is a resounding yes: while architecture has rigorous licensing requirements to practice, architectural project management is a function that falls within its purview.

Being an architect means you are licensed to practice architecture. In most cases, being an architectural project manager at an architectural firm means you are a registered architect or designer (trained in an accredited architectural educational degree) who has the role of Project Manager.

