Buildings need to be managed more efficiently. Using BIM to track and parse inputs, outputs, actions, and reactions provides a much deeper understanding of how a building functions—and the cost of action (or inaction). BIM data can offer building management better visibility into the life functions of a building—when things are fixed, when tasks are complete, and how traffic patterns change throughout a day—to unlock new efficiencies.

Facility management today is too often characterized by disconnected experiences, proprietary management, and siloed data, with multiple file formats that need to be leveraged and shared. Inefficient operations and maintenance processes waste time, money, and energy. BIM addresses all these challenges.



The benefits of BIM will only improve as the sensors and technology that monitor buildings improve. Advanced computer vision, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, fed by the evolving Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), means that even the most minute building function will be tracked, analyzed, and understood. Significant improvements in sustainability, safety, and tenant comfort—as well as lower operational costs and, potentially, even insurance premiums—could be realized using an array of sensors tracking electrical and emissions data, space optimization, and health and wellness data.



BIM above all helps optimize cost, providing additional control, energy efficiencies, and a sense of what’s next for facility managers. By providing granular detail about floor area and space management and utilization, BIM can help operators improve the comfort and safety of tenants while better optimizing and monetizing space. An encyclopedic understanding of building functions and mechanical systems can help reduce energy costs and carbon footprints as well as schedule and record cost-saving preventative maintenance tasks. Any retrofit or renovation decision can tap into detailed performance data to make sure the right products are being purchased and the right timeline is being followed.

