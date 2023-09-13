The Los Angeles City Hall’s foundation, base, and structure stood firm for a century, but the exterior wall masonry was showing the effects of numerous earthquakes.

Engineers were tasked with seismically retrofitting the building while retaining its historically significant architectural elements. More than 400 base isolators were placed inside structural columns and a four-foot-wide perimeter moat was dug underground; both of these upgrades were designed to let the building move without damage during seismic events.

This is an ideal example of retrofitting—the design and structure were retained, and the safety-improvement work is invisible.