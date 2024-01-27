Construction administration involves managing onsite activities, overseeing project progress, and ensuring compliance with plans and regulations after the construction of a building or infrastructure project has begun. It encompasses tasks like scheduling, specifications, budget control, coordinating subcontractors, and addressing any onsite issues that arise during the process.

This ensures seamless communication among stakeholders, serves as an avenue for handling administrative tasks like change orders and requests for information (RFIs), and creates a scalable workflow for quality control and documentation. Ultimately, it aims to execute the construction project efficiently within established parameters while adhering to the project’s objectives, budget, and schedule.

