Cabinets serve as focal points in any kitchen, defining the overall look and feel of the space while also providing functionality for storage. Base cabinets sit below the countertop and usually measure two feet deep and 34.5 inches in height; meanwhile, wall cabinets tend to be 12 to 24 inches deep and are attached to the wall above the counter area.

Custom cabinets come in all shapes and sizes, depending on the space and needs. In a typical kitchen remodel, for example, a homeowner might employ a mix of standard base and wall cabinets and then turn to a custom cabinetmaker to maximize storage space.

One thing to consider in cabinet design is framed vs. frameless. The doors of framed cabinets are attached to an external frame affixed to the cabinet. With frameless cabinets, the doors are attached directly to the cabinet. This choice affects how and where the doors are attached, the amount of storage space available, and durability.

Finally, cabinet designers must consider building materials, which affect durability and quality. For instance, a cabinet constructed of particleboard will break down faster than one made from stainless steel or solid wood. When choosing materials, designers consider factors like heat and moisture resistance, cost, and availability.