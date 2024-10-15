How to buy
Earned value management (EVM) is a project management technique that compares what’s been spent on a project against the progress that’s been made. EVM software makes the technique more efficient.
The complex interplay of scope, schedule, and cost in AECO (architecture, engineering, construction, and operations) projects makes earned value management (EVM) software essential. EVM software provides project managers with real-time insights into project performance to compare actual progress with planned benchmarks and identify variances and potential risks early. This capability is crucial in AECO projects where delays or cost overruns can have significant ripple effects.
EVM software enhances transparency and accountability throughout a project’s lifecycle by delivering clear, data-driven reports that facilitate communication among all stakeholders, from architects and engineers to contractors and clients. This increased transparency supports better decision-making and fosters collaboration, vital for multidisciplinary AECO projects. Autodesk Construction Cloud complements EVM by empowering builders with connected teams, streamlined workflows, and integrated data, using its user-friendly, highly configurable tools to manage projects, costs, and field operations, ensuring projects are delivered on time and within budget. Here are some of the ways Autodesk Construction Cloud supports EVM:
With this feature, construction schedules can be managed from a single source of truth, creating and executing reliable work plans that minimize delays and rework. A direct link between schedule tasks and budget items enables visual planning of time-based allowances, such as General Conditions.
This feature mitigates the risk of cost overruns and improves project outcomes by managing all cost activities in the cloud and within the context of the project, providing a convenient and efficient solution.
This feature eliminates the hassle of identifying deviations by visually pinpointing how and why the budget has changed over time, making the process simpler and more efficient.
Cash flow can be planned and monitored throughout the project’s lifecycle. Project managers can sync data from third-party labor tracking apps to integrate productivity and cost data for granular analysis, allowing real-time visualization of progress against the plan using actual labor data.
Builders can access the latest and greatest data for more accurate forecasting and planning to stay on budget and schedule, while gaining a clearer understanding of where project margins will land.
EVM software provides AECO leaders with critical metrics such as planned value (PV), earned value (EV), and actual cost (AC), and performance indices like cost performance index (CPI) and schedule performance index (SPI). These metrics offer a clear, quantifiable view of project performance by integrating scope, schedule, and cost data.
For AECO leaders, the benefits of EVM include improved financial management, data-driven decision-making, and enhanced transparency and accountability. EVM’s forecasting capabilities, such as estimate at completion (EAC), provide a forward-looking perspective, ensuring better planning and resource allocation. This structured approach increases stakeholder confidence by delivering predictable project outcomes and ensures that complex AECO projects are completed on time, within budget, and to the required quality standards.
Here are a few of the key benefits of using EVM software to enhance effectiveness in project management:
EVM software offers a comprehensive view of project performance by integrating scope, schedule, and cost data, enabling effective monitoring and early identification of issues.
The software helps detect deviations from the project plan early, allowing for timely corrective actions to mitigate risks and keep the project on track.
EVM software provides insights into cost efficiency and performance, ensuring that budgets and resources are optimally managed.
By providing reliable, quantifiable data, EVM software supports informed decision-making, allowing for strategic adjustments to project plans and resources.
EVM promotes accountability by tracking performance against the project baseline and offering clear, accessible reports for stakeholders, fostering trust and collaboration.
The software’s forecasting capabilities provide a forward-looking perspective, helping plan for future needs and avoid potential project overruns or delays.
Cloud-based design co-authoring, collaboration, and coordination software for architecture, engineering, and construction teams. “Pro” enables anytime, anywhere collaboration in Revit, Civil 3D, and AutoCAD Plant 3D.
Plan, design, construct, and manage buildings with powerful tools for Building Information Modeling.
Autodesk Construction Cloud connects workflows, teams and data at every stage of construction to reduce risk, maximize efficiency, and increase profits.
CFL
A national railway company uses Autodesk BIM Collaborate Pro and Autodesk Docs to create a single source of truth for efficient collaboration.
Canam
A structural steel fabricator uses the Autodesk AEC Collection and Autodesk BIM Collaborate Pro to reduce waste and increase project certainty.
Image courtesy of Canam
TDIndustries
A mechanical engineering and plumbing subcontractor uses Autodesk Revit to adopt integrated BIM workflows and increase visibility across project teams.
Image courtesy of TDIndustries
Discover how Autodesk Build can reduce time spent on daily tasks and improve project management efficiency.
With the automated analytics and powerful tools of Autodesk Construction Cloud, you can easily monitor ROI and keep your projects on track for success.
Explore lean construction principles, simplify workflow digitization, and drive digital transformation across your construction projects—no matter your building information modeling (BIM) maturity level.
EVM software improves project management by providing a structured, data-driven approach to monitoring and controlling projects. It integrates scope, schedule, and cost data to offer real-time insights into project performance, allowing managers to track progress against the project baseline. This helps identify variances early for proactive risk management and timely corrective actions. The software enhances financial management by ensuring that budgets align with actual progress and resource use. EVM software also supports data-driven decision-making and fosters transparency and accountability among stakeholders.
EVM software requires several key types of data to function effectively:
The software relies on forecasting data, including estimate at completion (EAC) and estimate to complete (ETC), along with resource allocation and progress data, like the percentage of work completed and milestone achievements.
EVM software can integrate with existing tools like project management platforms (e.g., Microsoft Project, Primavera), financial and accounting systems (e.g., SAP, Oracle), and collaboration tools (e.g., Microsoft Teams, Slack) to streamline data exchange and enhance project management. It can connect with data analytics tools (e.g., Power BI, Tableau) for advanced reporting and visualization, and ERP systems for a unified view of project performance across the organization. With custom API integrations, organizations can tailor EVM software to meet specific needs, ensuring seamless integration with existing IT infrastructure.
Earned value management (EVM) is a project management methodology that integrates scope, schedule, and cost to assess project performance using specific metrics such as planned value (PV), earned value (EV), and actual cost (AC). An earned value management system (EVMS) is the structured framework of processes, procedures, and tools used to consistently implement EVM across an organization’s projects. While EVM focuses on the technique for measuring and analyzing project performance, EVMS provides the infrastructure and standardized practices necessary to apply EVM effectively and uniformly across all projects.
Earned value management (EVM) can be used in Agile environments by adapting it to Agile methodologies’ iterative and flexible nature. In Agile, EVM is applied at the sprint or iteration level to measure performance based on the completion of user stories or features, providing insights into cost and schedule efficiency. Metrics such as cost performance index (CPI) and schedule performance index (SPI) help Agile teams understand their progress and make data-driven decisions about resource allocation and timeline adjustments. EVM also helps forecast future performance, bridging the gap between traditional and Agile approaches.
In a commercial building project, earned value management analysis might reveal that at the halfway mark, the project was 10% over budget and 5% behind schedule, with $4.5 million worth of work completed out of the $5 million planned, but at a cost of $5.5 million. This would prompt the project manager to reallocate resources, explore cost-saving measures, and communicate the issues to stakeholders. By recalculating the estimate at completion (EAC), the team can anticipate that the project might exceed the original budget and take corrective actions.