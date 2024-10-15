Earned value management

EVM software provides AECO leaders with critical metrics such as planned value (PV), earned value (EV), and actual cost (AC), and performance indices like cost performance index (CPI) and schedule performance index (SPI). These metrics offer a clear, quantifiable view of project performance by integrating scope, schedule, and cost data.

For AECO leaders, the benefits of EVM include improved financial management, data-driven decision-making, and enhanced transparency and accountability. EVM’s forecasting capabilities, such as estimate at completion (EAC), provide a forward-looking perspective, ensuring better planning and resource allocation. This structured approach increases stakeholder confidence by delivering predictable project outcomes and ensures that complex AECO projects are completed on time, within budget, and to the required quality standards.