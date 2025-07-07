Structural analysis

Structural analysis software for resilient structure design

Autodesk’s structural analysis software helps engineers perform the complex calculations needed to ensure the safety, efficiency, and effectiveness of buildings and other structures.

Rendering of the steel and concrete frame of a building showing a structural analysis heat map
Structural analysis allows engineers to calculate and predict the performance and behavior of materials and structures within a design.

What is structural analysis?

Structural analysis is a discipline within structural engineering that makes it possible to predict how structures will behave under a variety of conditions, such as when weight is applied or when environmental forces occur.

The arch of the Humber River suspension bridge in Toronto, Ontario, Canada
The arch of a bridge is an example of a structure upon which various loads, like compression and shearing, act.

Understanding structures and loads

Two key components are fundamental to structural analysis: structures and loads.

Within the field of structural analysis, a structure refers to any constructed object that is built from different interconnected parts. These individual parts that make up the whole—such as beams, columns, and trusses—are known as “members.” Each of these members is designed to resist specific forces. Examples of structures include houses, skyscrapers, bridges, towers, and aircraft frames.

A load is any force that acts on these individual elements and the structure as a whole that can cause them to bend, deform, or change velocity. Structural analysis is the study and analysis of how specific loads will act upon a structure. Autodesk has a range of software that can be used in both the analysis and design of a building.

What industries use structural analysis software?

Examples of structural analysis software use can be found in many industries, including:

3D rendering of a building design showing structural steel and stress analysis

Structural engineering

Structural engineers use structural analysis software to simulate the effects of various loads on proposed structural designs and materials.

 



Rendering of the BIM City Westside Hospital data set illustrating a structural view

Building engineering

Building engineers rely on structural analysis software to assess the effectiveness of different materials and design choices.

 

Infrastructure cityscape image with a highway focus and a blue digital overlay

Civil engineering

Civil engineers employ structural analysis software to ensure that the structures they design are safe and conform to safety standards and requirements.

 

Construction of the U.S. Olympic Museum in Colorado Springs, Colorado

Construction

Before a single brick is laid, the construction team must assess the structural integrity of the structure in all possible conditions.

 

Architects working on computers in an office

Architecture

Architects depend on structural engineers and structural analysis programs to determine whether their designs are structurally feasible and safe.

 

A young man works on a computer in a college classroom

Education

Higher education institutions use structural analysis and design software to teach and prepare the next generation of engineers.

 

Autodesk software for structural analysis

Robot Structural Analysis Professional

Advanced BIM-integrated structural analysis and code compliance verification tool

Revit

Plan, design, construct, and manage buildings with powerful tools for Building Information Modeling.

Structural Bridge Design

Structural bridge analysis software

Key benefits of structural analysis design software

Using structural analysis software such as Robot Structural Analysis Professional or structural analytical modeling in Revit offers a number of impactful benefits, including:

Performing calculations fast

In the past, engineers and designers had to complete all necessary calculations and equations manually—tasks that structural analysis programs can solve instantly and simultaneously.

Achieving high accuracy

Using 3D structural analysis software with advanced algorithms dramatically reduces the risk of human errors that could cause issues further down the line.

Identifying problems early

Complex structural simulations make it possible to detect flaws and weaknesses early in the design process, saving time and enhancing project safety.

Pursuing more complex designs

Greater efficiency and accuracy mean engineers can quickly and confidently work on structural designs with high levels of complexity.

Main types of structural analysis explained

There are different types of structural analysis that can be carried out, utilizing different mathematical models, including:

Hand calculations

Hand calculations are the oldest and most basic of analysis methods, but are still used widely to perform quick estimates and to verify the results of other analysis methods. In this method, you perform calculations on the structure and loads without the use of any software or other technology.

 

Finite element analysis (FEA)

In finite element analysis, a structural analysis program is used to break the structure down into smaller elements, then analyze these elements to predict how the whole will behave under various forces. FEA makes it possible to run a detailed structural simulation before committing to a design in the real world.

 

Linear analysis

Linear analysis is a subtype of FEA in which the relationship between forces applied to a structure and the deformations that occur is consistently in a straight line.

 

Non-linear analysis

Non-linear analysis is used when the relationship between force and deformation is not consistent or proportional, such as when the properties of a material change when forces reach a certain point.

 

See how our customers use Autodesk software for structural analysis



Tokyu Construction Co.

Designing one of Japan’s largest wooden roofs

Tokyu Construction used structural analysis and BIM to create an efficient and reliable design.

 

Rendering of the exterior of the Wheeling building

Mills Group

Building for efficiency

West Virginia–based Mills group used Autodesk software for designing sustainable buildings that needed to be both efficient and structurally sound.

 

Rendering of the exterior of the Arena das Dunas stadium in Natal, Brazil

Buro Happold

Bringing football to life

Consulting engineering firm Buro Happold used Robot Structural Analysis Professional to create the Arena das Dunas stadium in Natal, Brazil.

 

Rendering of the exterior of the Resch Expo building, designed by GRAEF

GRAEF

Rise of the super engineers

Engineers at GRAEF used integrated BIM workflows in interoperable Autodesk software tools to bring the process of project detailing for fabrication in-house.

 

Features of Autodesk structural analysis software

BIM integrated workflows

Centralize decision making in Revit BIM software through integrated workflows.

FEA auto-meshing

Create a mesh of finite elements in minutes.

Wind load simulation

Take advantage of a virtual wind tunnel to simulate structural behavior.

Structural analysis resources

Discover how to create and analyze models for concrete buildings and test designs.

 

See how structural analytical modeling helps engineers coordinate between physical and analytical models and workflows within Revit.

 

Explore the basics of using Autodesk Robot Structural Analysis Professional in a series of short videos.

 

Get to grips with Robot Structural Analysis Professional in our intuitive guide, featuring basic workflows incorporating modeling, analysis, design, and documentation.

 

Learn to model and analyze different types of structures with these simple tutorials, including 2D and 3D frame design and building design.

 

Take the first steps to using Robot Structural Analysis Professional from Autodesk.

 

Frequently asked questions (FAQ) on structural analysis

Can AutoCAD be used for structural analysis?

While AutoCAD is not strictly designed to perform structural analysis, you can use it to create and design structures, which can then be imported into Autodesk’s dedicated structural analysis software such as Robot Structural Analysis Professional. This software is fully compatible with AutoCAD, which lacks features for making structural calculations. By designing structures in AutoCAD and then carrying out the analysis in Robot, you can achieve a seamless workflow.

What is the difference between structural analysis and finite element analysis (FEA)?

Structural analysis refers to the broad practice of studying and analyzing how structures respond to forces upon them. This is done using a variety of methods. Finite element analysis, or FEA, is a specific computational method within structural analysis, which works by dividing an object into small finite elements that can be analyzed individually to determine the behavior of the whole.

How do you perform structural analysis?

To perform structural analysis, you need to first create an accurate model of your structure, then perform different calculations using methods such as thrust line analysis, limit state analysis, and finite element method. These calculations are made simple and time-efficient using Autodesk software such as Robot Structural Analysis Professional or Revit. Information needed to perform structural analysis calculations includes the geometry of the structure, structural loads, material properties, and support conditions.

What are the principles of structural analysis?

The basic principles of structural analysis are:

  • Equilibrium: For a structure to be stable, all forces acting upon it must be balanced. This is equilibrium.
  • External loading: External loading in structural analysis refers to how a structure will behave when specific external loads act upon it.
  • Compatibility: Compatibility means that a structure’s components must remain connected and maintain their geometric relationships to each other when under load.
  • Material behavior: How a particular material responds when forces are applied is referred to as material behavior. This includes aspects like the strength and elasticity of the material.
