Two key components are fundamental to structural analysis: structures and loads.

Within the field of structural analysis, a structure refers to any constructed object that is built from different interconnected parts. These individual parts that make up the whole—such as beams, columns, and trusses—are known as “members.” Each of these members is designed to resist specific forces. Examples of structures include houses, skyscrapers, bridges, towers, and aircraft frames.

A load is any force that acts on these individual elements and the structure as a whole that can cause them to bend, deform, or change velocity. Structural analysis is the study and analysis of how specific loads will act upon a structure. Autodesk has a range of software that can be used in both the analysis and design of a building.