Designing and making the LA28 Games
Autodesk is proud to be the Official Design & Make Platform of the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games and Official Supporter of Team USA.
Autodesk is proud to be the Official Design & Make Platform of the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games and Official Supporter of Team USA.
3D design is the process of using 3D CAD software to create a mathematical representation of a 3-dimensional object or shape. The created object is called a 3D model and these 3-dimensional models are used for computer-generated (CG) design. 3D design software is used in a variety of industries to help artists shape, communicate, document, analyze, and share their ideas.
3D software empowers professionals in many different industries to create.
You can use 3D CAD design software to take any idea from your mind into the real world by creating and manipulating edges, vertices and polygons. Once you've created your design, you can optimise it by moving each point.
Designs can be made photorealistic through the application of textures, such as wood, metal or plastic, or even hair or fur.
Image courtesy of Enrique Sagasta
To deliver highest quality, you can enhance your 3D design's realism or stylistic flair by adding effects like combustion, snow, particles, or waves before rendering.
Image courtesy of Phil Radford
Autodesk 3D design software is packed with features that help take the hard work out of 3D design tasks and which will help you reach your goals faster. Fusion's Drawing Automation feature for example can automatically create technical drawings from models. AutoCAD meanwhile has the ability to automate drafting tasks and unlock powerful insights about your designs using advanced AI algorithms. Procedural workflows in Maya enable rapid iteration on animation and visual effects (VFX) shots, making it easy to implement feedback and creative direction efficiently. Simulation features across Autodesk 3D design software make it quick and easy to see how your designs will behave in the real world without the need for physical prototypes.
At Autodesk we believe that professional 3D design software should be in reach of those who are training in the field. That's why we offer free product access for students and educators to AutoCAD, Maya, Fusion and other Autodesk 3D design software products. You can get a year's educational access simply by confirming your eligibility, and you can renew it each year hassle-free for each year that you remain in education.
Good design often relies on solid collaboration, and that's what you'll get from Autodesk solutions.
3D design software such as AutoCAD, Fusion, and Flame allow you and your colleagues to access your files securely whenever you need via the cloud.
AutoCAD's Trace feature and Flow Production Tracking's review capabilities let you propose changes to 3D designs and leave feedback and markup without altering the original project.
Autodesk's 3D design software gives you full access to the design history of a file, so you can see exactly who made what change and when.
Autodesk 3D design software powers creativity and collaboration in the manufacturing, architecture, building, construction, media, and entertainment industries.
Used by architects, engineers, and other professionals, 3D CAD design software provides an extra dimension to precisely visualize and share designs.
3D modeling software is used broadly across many industries to visualize, simulate, and render graphic designs.
Visual effects(VFX) artists use 3D design software to create compelling effects, believable 3D characters, and stunning environments for film, TV, and games.
Virtual reality (VR) replaces the real world with a simulated one in 3D, transforming a 2D design into an interactive, immersive digital model.
Manufacturers and product designers use 3D CAD design software to depict and map out products, automobiles, factories, buildings, and industrial equipment.
BIM(Building Information Modeling) is a 3D CAD design process that helps professionals more efficiently plan, design, construct, and manage buildings and infrastructure.
Generative design uses computer algorithms within 3D design software to make thousands of optimized designs, along with the data to prove which iterations perform best.
CAD/CAM uses 3D software to both design a product and program manufacturing processes, specifically, CNC milling and machining.
Powerful BIM and CAD tools for designers, engineers, and contractors, including Revit, AutoCAD, Civil 3D, Autodesk Forma, and more
2D and 3D CAD tools, with enhanced insights, AI-automations, and collaboration features. Subscription includes AutoCAD on desktop, web, mobile, and seven specialized toolsets.
Best-in-class tool for 2D CAD drafting, drawing, and documentation. Subscription includes AutoCAD LT on desktop, web, and mobile.
Plan, design, construct, and manage buildings with powerful tools for Building Information Modeling.
Get Inventor + AutoCAD + Autodesk Fusion + more—Professional-grade tools for product development and manufacturing planning.
Professional-grade product design and engineering tools for 3D mechanical design, simulation, visualization, and documentation.
ANDREI VISUALS
Andrei Snobar uses AutoCAD for 3D design and mapping to create interactive art installations and animated videos that he projects onto buildings.
STRATFORD FESTIVAL
Canadian theater festival uses AutoCAD and other technologies such as 3D printing to deliver incredible set designs.
ARCHITECTS ALASKA
Architecture firm designs pool and fitness center to be built on top of frozen soil in a remote location.
Learn from Autodesk University experts, hone your skills, and see what’s possible with Autodesk software. Take your 3D design sketch and make it a reality.
We give students, educators, and educational institutions free access to our 3D graphic design programs, creativity apps, and learning resources.
Get the most out of your AutoCAD trial with these tutorials, tips, and free resources.
See how the Autodesk AEC Collection makes project designing, planning, and building easier.
Autodesk's official CG community. View free tutorials on modeling and animation and get the latest industry news.
Get shortcut keys and commands lists for popular Autodesk products.
The Autodesk product range features 3D design software packages tailored for many industries and sectors including architecure, construction, product design as well as 3D design apps. Free trials are avilable followed by subscriptions and flexible use packages.
3D printing software allows you to make 3D prints of your on-screen ideas by turning your on-screen idea into data a 3D printer can understand. Autodesk Fusion 360 3D print software lets you harness the power of your imagination and make your ideas a reality.
Within the Autodesk 3D design portfoliio, check out Fusion 360, Nettfab and TinkerCAD software packages for your 3d printing needs.
There are several benefits to using 3D printing software for manufacturing. It decentralizes manufacturing so organisations can make parts on site without the need to order them in which also reduces transportation and shipping costs. Another significant advantage is the uptick in prototyping speed, with 3D printing allowing parts to be altered and improved seamlessly.
There are several benefits to using 3D printing software for manufacturing. It decentralizes manufacturing so organisations can make parts on site without the need to order them in which also reduces transportation and shipping costs. Another significant advantage is the uptick in prototyping speed, with 3D printing allowing parts to be altered and improved seamlessly.
Yes, by applying textures, lighting effects and other real-world characteristics, you can create 3D designs that look life-like - ideal for product demonstrations and architectural showcases.
Our 3D software is compatible with a broad range of machines. AutoCAD and Fusion can be used on Windows and Mac OS machines, while web versions offer access via a simple browser.
Yes, by applying textures, lighting effects and other real-world characteristics, you can create 3D designs that look life-like - ideal for product demonstrations and architectural showcases.
Our 3D software is compatible with a broad range of machines. AutoCAD, Maya, and Fusion can be used on Windows and Mac OS machines, while web versions offer access via a simple browser.