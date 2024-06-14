3D design software

Autodesk has a broad portfolio of 3D design software to help people imagine, design, and create anything with 3D CAD.

Image courtesy of Briggs Automotive Company Ltd.

An athlete in a crouch start position using 3D modeled starting blocks.

Designing and making the LA28 Games

Autodesk is proud to be the Official Design & Make Platform of the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games and Official Supporter of Team USA.

Image courtesy of Briggs Automotive Company Ltd.

What is 3D design and what types of 3D design software are used?

3D design is the process of using 3D CAD software to create a mathematical representation of a 3-dimensional object or shape. The created object is called a 3D model and these 3-dimensional models are used for computer-generated (CG) design. 3D design software is used in a variety of industries to help artists shape, communicate, document, analyze, and share their ideas.

What can 3D design software do?

3D software empowers professionals in many different industries to create.

3d models

Turn ideas into 3D models

You can use 3D CAD design software to take any idea from your mind into the real world by creating and manipulating edges, vertices and polygons. Once you've created your design, you can optimise it by moving each point.

textures

Add textures

Designs can be made photorealistic through the application of textures, such as wood, metal or plastic, or even hair or fur. 

Image courtesy of Enrique Sagasta

effects

Deliver with effects

To deliver highest quality, you can enhance your 3D design's realism or stylistic flair by adding effects like combustion, snow, particles, or waves before rendering.

 

Image courtesy of Phil Radford

Autodesk 3D software
Image courtesy of Broadway Malyan.

Save time with Autodesk 3D software

Autodesk 3D design software is packed with features that help take the hard work out of 3D design tasks and which will help you reach your goals faster. Fusion's Drawing Automation feature for example can automatically create technical drawings from models. AutoCAD meanwhile has the ability to automate drafting tasks and unlock powerful insights about your designs using advanced AI algorithms. Procedural workflows in Maya enable rapid iteration on animation and visual effects (VFX) shots, making it easy to implement feedback and creative direction efficiently. Simulation features across Autodesk 3D design software make it quick and easy to see how your designs will behave in the real world without the need for physical prototypes.

3D design software

3D design software for educators and students

At Autodesk we believe that professional 3D design software should be in reach of those who are training in the field. That's why we offer free product access for students and educators to AutoCAD, Maya, Fusion and other Autodesk 3D design software products. You can get a year's educational access simply by confirming your eligibility, and you can renew it each year hassle-free for each year that you remain in education. 

Work together in Autodesk 3D design software

Good design often relies on solid collaboration, and that's what you'll get from Autodesk solutions.

ACCESS PROJECTS ANYWHERE

3D design software such as AutoCAD, Fusion, and Flame allow you and your colleagues to access your files securely whenever you need via the cloud.

 

TRACE OVER PROJECTS

AutoCAD's Trace feature and Flow Production Tracking's review capabilities let you propose changes to 3D designs and leave feedback and markup without altering the original project. 

 

TRACK EVERY STEP

Autodesk's 3D design software gives you full access to the design history of a file, so you can see exactly who made what change and when.

 

Autodesk 3D design software – create & collaborate with 3D print software and 3D modelling software

Autodesk 3D design software powers creativity and collaboration in the manufacturing, architecture, building, construction, media, and entertainment industries.

3D CAD

Used by architects, engineers, and other professionals, 3D CAD design software provides an extra dimension to precisely visualize and share designs.

 

Learn more about 3D CAD

3D modeling

3D modeling software is used broadly across many industries to visualize, simulate, and render graphic designs.

 

Learn more about 3D modeling

Visual effects

Visual effects(VFX) artists use 3D design software to create compelling effects, believable 3D characters, and stunning environments for film, TV, and games.

 

Learn more about visual effects

Virtual reality

Virtual reality (VR) replaces the real world with a simulated one in 3D, transforming a 2D design into an interactive, immersive digital model.

 

Learn more about virtual reality

Product design

Manufacturers and product designers use 3D CAD design software to depict and map out products, automobiles, factories, buildings, and industrial equipment.

 

Learn more about product design

BIM

BIM(Building Information Modeling) is a 3D CAD design process that helps professionals more efficiently plan, design, construct, and manage buildings and infrastructure.

 

Learn more about BIM

Generative design

Generative design uses computer algorithms within 3D design software to make thousands of optimized designs, along with the data to prove which iterations perform best.

 

Learn more about generative design

CAD/CAM

CAD/CAM uses 3D software to both design a product and program manufacturing processes, specifically, CNC milling and machining.

 

Learn more about CAD/CAM

3D design software for architecture, construction, and engineering

Architecture Engineering & Construction collection

Powerful BIM and CAD tools for designers, engineers, and contractors, including Revit, AutoCAD, Civil 3D, Autodesk Forma, and more

Product details
AutoCAD

2D and 3D CAD tools, with enhanced insights, AI-automations, and collaboration features. Subscription includes AutoCAD on desktop, web, mobile, and seven specialized toolsets.

Product details
AutoCAD LT

Best-in-class tool for 2D CAD drafting, drawing, and documentation. Subscription includes AutoCAD LT on desktop, web, and mobile.

Product details
Revit

Plan, design, construct, and manage buildings with powerful tools for Building Information Modeling.

Product details
Civil 3D

Civil engineering design and construction documentation

Product details

3D design software for product design and manufacturing

Product Design & Manufacturing collection

Get Inventor + AutoCAD + Autodesk Fusion + more—Professional-grade tools for product development and manufacturing planning.

Product details
Inventor

Professional-grade product design and engineering tools for 3D mechanical design, simulation, visualization, and documentation.

Product details
Autodesk Fusion

Cloud-based 3D CAD/CAM/CAE software for product design

Product details
PowerMill

CAM software for high-speed and 5-axis machining—available as Standard, Premium, Ultimate

Product details
Fusion Design Extension

Automate complex geometry to enhance the performance and aesthetics of your products.

Product details

Simple 3D design and 3D print software

Tinkercad

Simple 3D design and 3D printing app

Learn more

See how customers are using 3D design software

ANDREI VISUALS

AutoCAD projects light in Jordan

Andrei Snobar uses AutoCAD for 3D design and mapping to create interactive art installations and animated videos that he projects onto buildings.

 

Read story

STRATFORD FESTIVAL

Set design comes to life with AutoCAD

Canadian theater festival uses AutoCAD and other technologies such as 3D printing to deliver incredible set designs.

 

Read story

ARCHITECTS ALASKA

Designing for construction in extreme conditions

Architecture firm designs pool and fitness center to be built on top of frozen soil in a remote location.

 

Read story

3D design software resources

Learn from Autodesk University experts, hone your skills, and see what’s possible with Autodesk software. Take your 3D design sketch and make it a reality.

 

We give students, educators, and educational institutions free access to our 3D graphic design programs, creativity apps, and learning resources.

 

Get the most out of your AutoCAD trial with these tutorials, tips, and free resources.

 

See how the Autodesk AEC Collection makes project designing, planning, and building easier.

 

Autodesk's official CG community. View free tutorials on modeling and animation and get the latest industry news.

 

Get shortcut keys and commands lists for popular Autodesk products.

 

3D Design Software FAQs

What is the best software for 3D design?

The Autodesk product range features 3D design software packages tailored for many industries and sectors including architecure, construction, product design as well as 3D design apps. Free trials are avilable followed by subscriptions and flexible use packages.

What is 3D printing software?

3D printing software allows you to make 3D prints of your on-screen ideas by turning your on-screen idea into data a 3D printer can understand. Autodesk Fusion 360 3D print software lets you harness the power of your imagination and make your ideas a reality.

Which software is best for 3D printing?

Within the Autodesk 3D design portfoliio, check out Fusion 360, Nettfab and TinkerCAD software packages for your 3d printing needs.

Which software is best for 3D modelling?

There are several benefits to using 3D printing software for manufacturing. It decentralizes manufacturing so organisations can make parts on site without the need to order them in which also reduces transportation and shipping costs. Another significant advantage is the uptick in prototyping speed, with 3D printing allowing parts to be altered and improved seamlessly.

Why use 3D printing software?

There are several benefits to using 3D printing software for manufacturing. It decentralizes manufacturing so organisations can make parts on site without the need to order them in which also reduces transportation and shipping costs. Another significant advantage is the uptick in prototyping speed, with 3D printing allowing parts to be altered and improved seamlessly.

Can 3D design software be used to create photorealistic visuals?

Yes, by applying textures, lighting effects and other real-world characteristics, you can create 3D designs that look life-like - ideal for product demonstrations and architectural showcases. 

What platforms are Autodesk's 3d design software solutions available on?

Our 3D software is compatible with a broad range of machines. AutoCAD and Fusion can be used on Windows and Mac OS machines, while web versions offer access via a simple browser.

Can 3D design software be used to create photorealistic visuals?

Yes, by applying textures, lighting effects and other real-world characteristics, you can create 3D designs that look life-like - ideal for product demonstrations and architectural showcases. 

What platforms are Autodesk's 3d design software solutions available on?

Our 3D software is compatible with a broad range of machines. AutoCAD, Maya, and Fusion can be used on Windows and Mac OS machines, while web versions offer access via a simple browser.

See more FAQ