Autodesk 3D design software is packed with features that help take the hard work out of 3D design tasks and which will help you reach your goals faster. Fusion's Drawing Automation feature for example can automatically create technical drawings from models. AutoCAD meanwhile has the ability to automate drafting tasks and unlock powerful insights about your designs using advanced AI algorithms. Procedural workflows in Maya enable rapid iteration on animation and visual effects (VFX) shots, making it easy to implement feedback and creative direction efficiently. Simulation features across Autodesk 3D design software make it quick and easy to see how your designs will behave in the real world without the need for physical prototypes.