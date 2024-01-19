Process manufacturing can be broken down into two types: continuous and batch.

Continuous process manufacturing produces the same product (or group of products) non-stop, or as close to non-stop as needed, with no variations or customization. Examples of continuous process manufacturing include gasoline, paper, plastic, pharmaceuticals, and other products for which there is steady, high demand. Continuous process manufacturing is very efficient after a considerable initial investment because it runs around the clock, leans heavily on automation, and requires little setup or change over time. Data technology like predictive maintenance also helps. In continuous process manufacturing, products move from one processing step to the next with no breaks. While production generally doesn’t stop, the rate of production can adjust to match output with demand.



In contrast, batch process manufacturing is dependent on customer demand, which is much more variable than for continuous processing products. Batch process manufacturing produces limited runs of products, after which equipment is usually cleaned, tested, and prepped for the next batch as it occurs. Take baking for example. A bakery produces daily batches of baked goods overnight to satisfy demand when it is the highest in the morning. Paint can be another example of batch process manufacturing, where a batch is made of one color and then the process repeats for other colors. Batch processing is generally lower volume than continuous processing but can accommodate more variations and customization.

