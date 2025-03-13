The deburr toolpath in Autodesk Fusion for Manufacturing revolutionizes the industry with automated burr removal from machined parts. Users can select from various cutting tools, such as chamfer, ball, spherical endmills, and spot drills, to create precise deburr toolpaths. This feature automatically detects and processes external sharp edges, allowing users to specify a minimum edge angle or manually select edges for deburring. The generated toolpath can be customized with parameters for edge shape and corner handling, helping to acheive optimal results. The toolpath also supports multi-axis machining, facilitating 3-, 4-, or 5-axis machine motion controls to prevent collisions and errors. To enhance cutting smoothness, users can add loops for smoother motion and specify a point along the tool's flute to utilize the least-worn portion. This advanced deburring capability improves surface finish, reduces manual labor, enhances product performance, and increases overall efficiency in manufacturing processes.