Generative design AI is the application of generative AI that focuses on using artificial intelligence algorithms to generate and optimize designs. It uses algorithms and machine learning techniques to explore a range of design possibilities to find optimal solutions based on given constraints and objectives. Designers, engineers, and manufacturers can input design goals and constraints, and the AI system generates multiple design options that meet those requirements.

By using generative design AI tools like Autodesk Fusion, you can explore design possibilities that may not have been considered otherwise, leading to more efficient, and creative solutions. It helps streamline the design process, reduce costs, and improve the overall quality and performance of the final product.

