What is soft tooling?

Soft tooling is the creation of less robust tools and molds for manufacturing. Soft tooling is usually faster and less expensive to get started than hard tooling. Soft tools can be produced quickly, within hours or days, especially when using 3D printing or CNC machining. Using these methods and common soft tooling materials like silicone, carbon fiber composites, and fiberglass can produce soft tooling with greater flexibility/moldability than hard tooling, allowing product developers to make highly complex geometries quickly, without much concern about material compatibility.

All of the above makes soft tooling appealing for rapid prototyping, as well as being useful for small production runs of around 100 units or less when the priority is getting to market as fast as possible. Common uses for soft tooling include silicone molds for urethane molding, a low-volume alternative to injection molding. When it comes to soft tooling for urethane molding, it’s faster and less expensive to get started with soft tooling. Molding with soft tooling also works well for producing high-fidelity details and complex shapes. However, material curing times are longer with soft tooling.



Hard tooling uses more durable materials, such as steel, aluminum, and nickel alloys. This suits a wider array of high-volume processes, including injection molding, stamping, machining, welding, assembly, and casting. Because hard tooling can hold up against high pressures and high-precision requirements, it works well for large production runs of thousands, hundreds of thousands, and even millions of units. The materials used for hard tooling injection molding cure within minutes or seconds, making it the faster process per unit for large production runs. Hard tools do, however, cost more and take longerto produce.



Firms should choose between soft tooling vs. hard tooling based on the details of the part or product, including the complexity of the geometry, smoothness of the surface finish, the necessary lifespan of the tools, project timeline, and the tooling budget compared to the production volume.

