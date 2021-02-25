Terms of Use

(a) If You acquired Your subscription in a Member State of the European Union or the European Free Trade Association, the applicable “Territory” for such subscription is all the countries of the European Union and the European Free Trade Association.

(b) If Your principal place of business is in (or, if You are an individual, You are resident of) a Member State of the European Union or the European Economic Area and there are any court proceedings in a Member State between You and a third party relating to the use of an Offering, (i) You will inform Autodesk promptly in writing of such court proceedings, and (ii) You will not serve Autodesk with a third party notice regarding such proceedings unless Autodesk requests in writing that You do so.

(c) Nothing in these Terms will exclude or restrict (i) Autodesk’s liability for death or personal injury caused by Autodesk’s negligence or willful misconduct, (ii) other damages caused to You by Autodesk’s fraud, willful misconduct or gross negligence, (iii) if applicable, Autodesk’s strict liability for defects of products under applicable statutory law of a Member State of the European Union or the European Economic Area (e.g., the German Product Liability Act), or (iv) any other liability that cannot be excluded or restricted under applicable law.

(d) The following provisions apply if You are contracting with Autodesk Ireland Operations Unlimited Company (“Autodesk Ireland”) as a consumer and are a resident of either the United Kingdom or a country that is a Member State of the European Union or the European Economic Area. These provisions will control in case of a conflict with other provisions of these Terms.

(i) Governing Law and Jurisdiction. If you are a consumer resident of the United Kingdom, these Terms are governed by English law. If you are a consumer resident of a country that is a Member State of the European Union or European Economic Area, these Terms are governed by Irish law. Nothing in these Terms will deprive You of the protections granted to You by the law of the country where you reside that cannot be derogated from by contract pursuant to the law of such country. Autodesk Ireland may bring a claim with respect to an Offering against You only in the courts of the country where You reside, and You have the right to bring a claim with respect to an Offering against Autodesk Ireland either in the courts of Ireland or in the courts of the country where You reside. In any case, You and Autodesk Ireland have the right to bring a counterclaim in the court in which, in accordance with this provision, the original claim is pending.

(ii) Assignment. If Autodesk assigns or otherwise transfers these Terms, Autodesk will notify you of such transfer in advance and ensure that such transfer does not prejudice Your rights under these Terms. You may terminate these Terms (including any subscriptions hereunder) within thirty (30) days of receipt of such notice of transfer, and, if a resident of the United Kingdom, receive a refund for the prorated portion of any prepaid fees applicable to the remaining Offering Term of Your affected subscriptions. If You wish to assign or otherwise transfer these Terms (and your rights and obligations under these Terms) to another entity, You must deliver written notice to Autodesk requesting consent to such transfer. Autodesk’s consent to such transfer is subject to (1) Your demonstration that the transferee will comply with these Terms, (2) Your agreement to remain responsible for the transferee’s compliance, (3) Your agreement to no longer access or use any Offerings subject to these Terms, and (4) any other conditions deemed reasonable by Autodesk.

(iii) Changes to Terms. If Autodesk modifies any of these Terms (whether needed to comply with applicable law or regulation, or for justified commercial, technical, security or operational reasons), Autodesk will provide reasonable notice of such modifications to You in advance of their effective date.

(1) If You are a consumer resident of a Member State of the European Union or the European Economic Area, You may reject any such modifications (except those required by law or regulation) by providing notice of rejection via email (within 30 days of the effective date) to the following email address Terms.Modification.Rejection@autodesk.com, or in any other manner, specified in the notice of modification. If you do not provide notice of rejection within such time period, You are deemed to have consented to any noticed modifications, unless Your explicit consent is required under the laws applying to You.

(2) If You are a consumer resident of the United Kingdom and do not agree with such modifications, You may terminate these Terms before the noticed effective date and receive a refund for the prorated portion of any prepaid fees applicable to the remaining Offering Term of Your affected subscriptions.

(iv) Changes to Offerings. You acknowledge that Autodesk may change (including suspend or withdraw) Offerings to which You have subscribed from time to time, including when needed to comply with applicable law or regulation, for justified commercial, technical, security, or operational reasons, or to make any improvements to Your access to and use of the Offerings. For existing subscriptions, any such changes will be made without additional cost to You, and Autodesk will provide reasonable advanced notice of any such changes, in a clear and comprehensible manner, where required under applicable law. If You do not agree with such changes, You may terminate your subscription to the changed Offering within 30 days of the later of (1) Your receipt of the notice of Offering change or (2) the effective date of the change, and You will receive a pro-rata refund for the unused Offering Term.

(v) Liability of Autodesk. Notwithstanding Section 14.3 (Limitations on Liability) above and Section 17.12 (Entire Agreement, No Waiver) above, such sections will not exclude Autodesk’s liability to You for: (1) misrepresentations in voluntary statements about an Offering made by Autodesk to You that You rely on in purchasing the Offering; (2) failure to provide pre-contract information regarding an Offering that Autodesk is required by the law of the country where You reside to provide to You before purchasing the Offering; (3) if applicable, Autodesk’s breach of implied terms that cannot be excluded or restricted under English law (including implied terms relating to satisfactory quality of, fitness for a particular purpose of, conformance to pre-contractual information relating to, or Autodesk’s right to supply, digital content); or (4) if applicable, consequential or indirect losses that cannot be excluded or restricted under English law.



(vi) Statutory Warranties. You may have statutory warranty rights under the law applying to You that cannot be excluded or restricted by agreement between You and Autodesk in advance. Such warranty rights will remain unaffected by these Terms. Autodesk offers or makes no further implied or statutory warranties or conditions regarding the Offerings, and explicitly disclaims all implied warranties and conditions to the maximum extent permitted by applicable law.



(vii) Consumer Right of Withdrawal. Under applicable law, consumer residents of a Member State of the European Union or the European Economic Area have a statutory right to withdraw from their subscription to an Offering within 14 days of its purchase. How this right may apply is explained in Consumer Right of Withdrawal Information. Please note that Your more favorable rights of return for refund that Autodesk voluntarily grants You under Section 3 (Return for Refund) above are not affected by this statutory right of withdrawal.

(e) Contact Us. You may contact Autodesk Ireland by calling +353 1 571 8800, emailing Autodesk.Ireland.Inquiries@autodesk.com, or writing to Autodesk Ireland Operations Unlimited Company, 1 Windmill Lane, 2nd Floor, Dublin, Ireland D02 F206.

(f) In addition, notwithstanding any limitations on Territory in these Terms, these Terms do not limit cross-border access or use (such as access or use in one Member State of the European Union of Offerings purchased in another Member State of the European Union) that is expressly authorized by applicable law.