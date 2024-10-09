Lighting is an essential aspect of any space, impacting its functionality and ambiance. In residential and commercial projects, lighting can be used to emphasize architectural elements or to highlight artwork, houseplants, and other interior design features. In some cases, light fixtures and installations can also serve as a focal point in the interior design of a space.

From a functional perspective, suitable light is needed in all spaces to allow occupants to move safely throughout an area and perform specific activities. Lighting can also influence the atmosphere of a space—making a room feel larger or smaller, relaxing or energizing.

Overall, lighting should work in harmony with the architectural design and interior design and support the functions of a space. To create this balance, lighting designers rely on several design principles and a broad knowledge of lighting fixtures and techniques.