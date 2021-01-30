On July 18th, a worldwide outage of Microsoft Windows computers was caused by an update from CrowdStrike for its Falcon Sensor product which is used for endpoint protection. Per CrowdStrike, this outage is not a cyberattack.

The Autodesk team was made aware of this outage at 9:31pm PDT. There has been minimal impact to Autodesk product and service availability.

7/19/2024, Friday.