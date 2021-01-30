This page contains important information regarding security vulnerabilities that could affect specific versions of Autodesk products or services.
As a courtesy, Autodesk is informing its customers of a general uptick in third-party threat activity, in which suspected threat actors seemingly target media and entertainment organizations. We have found no evidence that this industry threat campaign is due to a compromise of Autodesk systems, and the credentials were obtained from sources outside of Autodesk. Rather, suspected threat actors are taking advantage of and attempting to access user accounts with compromised credentials from public data leaks unrelated to Autodesk.
8/30/2024, Friday.
On July 18th, a worldwide outage of Microsoft Windows computers was caused by an update from CrowdStrike for its Falcon Sensor product which is used for endpoint protection. Per CrowdStrike, this outage is not a cyberattack.
The Autodesk team was made aware of this outage at 9:31pm PDT. There has been minimal impact to Autodesk product and service availability.
7/19/2024, Friday.
In March, Autodesk was made aware of an incident where an external user published documents to Autodesk Drive containing links to a phishing web site. Our Cyber Threat Management & Response Team immediately responded to this incident, and the malicious files are no longer being hosted on Autodesk Drive. No customers have reported being impacted by this incident.
4/30/2024, Tuesday.
Autodesk AutoCAD and certain AutoCAD-based products are affected by an Out-of-Bounds Write vulnerability. Exploitation of this vulnerability may lead to code execution.
Autodesk ID: ADSK-SA-2024-0014
8/19/2024, Monday
Autodesk InfraWorks has been affected by multiple vulnerabilities detailed below. Exploitation of these vulnerabilities may lead to remote code execution and/or denial-of-service to the software and user devices. Hotfixes are available in the Autodesk Desktop App or the Accounts Portal to help resolve these vulnerabilities.
Autodesk ID: ADSK-SA-2024-0012
7/16/2024, Tuesday
Autodesk AutoCAD and certain AutoCAD-based products are affected by an Out-of-Bounds Write vulnerability. Exploitation of this vulnerability may lead to code execution.
Autodesk ID: ADSK-SA-2024-0014
8/19/2024, Monday
Autodesk Revit is affected by a Stack-based Overflow vulnerability. Exploitation of this vulnerability requires user interaction and may lead to code execution.
Autodesk ID: ADSK-SA-2024-0013
8/20/2024, Tuesday
Autodesk InfraWorks has been affected by multiple vulnerabilities detailed below. Exploitation of these vulnerabilities may lead to remote code execution and/or denial-of-service to the software and user devices. Hotfixes are available in the Autodesk Desktop App or the Accounts Portal to help resolve these vulnerabilities.
Autodesk ID: ADSK-SA-2024-0012
7/16/2024, Tuesday
A Python-based exploit has been identified in Autodesk Maya and a free plugin is now available in the Autodesk App Store to help detect and resolve potential issues caused by this malicious code. Exploitation of this vulnerability could lead to remote code execution and/or denial-of-service to the software and user devices.
Autodesk ID: ADSK-SA-2024-0011
6/17/2024, Monday
Autodesk AutoCAD and certain AutoCAD-based products are affected by Out-of-Bounds Write, Out-of-Bounds Read, Heap-based Overflow, Use-After-Free, Memory Corruption, and Uninitialized Variable vulnerabilities. Exploitation of these vulnerabilities may lead to code execution. Please note, this advisory applies to Windows versions of the affected products. Other platforms are not impacted. Exploitation of these vulnerabilities requires user interaction.
Autodesk ID: ADSK-SA-2024-0010
6/17/2024, Monday
Autodesk AutoCAD and certain AutoCAD-based products are being affected by Out-of-Bounds Write, Out-of-Bounds Read, Heap based Overflow, Stack-based Overflow, Use-After-Free, Memory Corruption, Double Free, and Uninitialized Variable vulnerabilities. Exploitation of these vulnerabilities may lead to code execution.
Autodesk ID: ADSK-SA-2024-0009
5/31/2024, Friday
Autodesk’s InfraWorks has been affected by third-party component vulnerabilities. Exploitation of these vulnerabilities could lead to remote code execution and/or denial-of-service to the software and user devices.
Autodesk ID: ADSK-SA-2024-0008
05/15/2024, Wednesday.
Autodesk is aware of the XZ security vulnerabilities. Refer to our security advisory for a comprehensive list of potentially impacted Autodesk products and services, along with our current recommendations.
Autodesk ID: ADSK-SA-2024-0007
4/12/2024, Friday.
Autodesk DWG TrueView product has been affected by Stack-based Overflow vulnerability.
Autodesk ID: ADSK-SA-2024-0006
3/14/2024, Thursday.
Applications and services utilizing the Autodesk FBX Review software have been affected by an Out-Of-Bounds Write vulnerability. Exploitation of these vulnerabilities may lead to code execution.
Autodesk ID: ADSK-SA-2024-0005
3/14/2024, Thursday.
Autodesk AutoCAD and certain AutoCAD-based products may be affected by Out-of-Bounds write, Stack-based Overflow, Heap based Overflow, Use-After-Free, Memory Corruption, Untrusted Pointer Dereference, Heap-based Buffer Overflow, and Uninitialized Variable vulnerabilities. Exploitation of these vulnerabilities may lead to code execution.
Autodesk ID: ADSK-SA-2024-0004
2/29/2024, Thursday.
Autodesk Desktop Licensing Service has been affected by a reachable assertion vulnerability detailed below. Exploitation of this vulnerability could lead to denial of service due to multiple assertions.
Autodesk ID: ADSK-SA-2024-0003
02/22/2024, Thursday
ZDI published zero-day vulnerabilities on February 12th for versions of Autodesk AutoCAD products. Fixes for these vulnerabilities will be issued for affected versions of AutoCAD in an upcoming release. Please note, this advisory applies to Windows versions of the affected products. Other platforms are not impacted. Exploitation of these vulnerabilities requires an interactive choice by the end user.
Autodesk ID: ADSK-SA-2024-0002
2/14/2024, Wednesday.
Autodesk InfraWorks has been affected by multiple vulnerabilities detailed below. Exploitation of these vulnerabilities may lead to remote code execution and/or denial-of-service to the software and user devices. Hotfixes are available in Autodesk Access or the Accounts Portal to help resolve these vulnerabilities.
Autodesk ID: ADSK-SA-2024-0001
1/31/2024, Wednesday
Autodesk® Infrastructure Parts Editor has been affected by third party component vulnerabilities. Exploitation of these vulnerabilities could lead to code execution and/or denial-of-service.
Autodesk ID: ADSK-SA-2023-0023
12/05/2023, Tuesday
Autodesk InfoWorks WS Pro and InfoWorks ICM have been affected by multiple vulnerabilities detailed below. Exploitation of these vulnerabilities may lead to remote code execution and/or denial of service to the software and user devices. Patch releases are available in Autodesk Access in the Accounts Portal or the Innovyze Web Portal to help resolve these vulnerabilities. The patch versions are listed below.
Autodesk ID: ADSK-SA-2023-0024
12/22/2023, Friday
Autodesk® Infrastructure Parts Editor has been affected by third party component vulnerabilities. Exploitation of these vulnerabilities could lead to code execution and/or denial-of-service.
Autodesk ID: ADSK-SA-2023-0023
12/05/2023, Tuesday
Autodesk Desktop Licensing Service has been affected by multiple vulnerabilities detailed below. Exploitation of these vulnerabilities could lead to code execution due to weak permissions.
Autodesk ID: ADSK-SA-2023-0022
11/27/2023, Monday
Autodesk has revoked the certificate on August 5th for all software code signed after July 10, 2022 (00:00 GMT). Autodesk has issued updates signed using a new digital certificate for AutoCAD-based products. Please note, only the 2024 versions of software are affected by this new digital certificate.
Autodesk ID: ADSK-SA-2023-0021
11/15/2023, Thursday
This advisory is about access to support case data via the Autodesk Customer Portal for all Autodesk products.
Autodesk ID: ADSK-SA-2023-0020
10/19/2023, Thursday
Applications and services utilizing Autodesk Civil 3D have been affected by a LibXml2 vulnerability.
Autodesk ID: ADSK-SA-2023-0019
08/29/2023, Tuesday
Autodesk AutoCAD and certain AutoCAD-based products have been affected by Out-of-Bounds Write, Heap-based Buffer Overflow, Untrusted Pointer Dereference, and Memory Corruption vulnerabilities.
Autodesk ID: ADSK-SA-2023-0018
24/08/2023, Thursday.
Autodesk FeatureCAM software has been affected by Memory Corruption vulnerabilities. Exploitation of these vulnerabilities may lead to code execution and/or denial-of-service. Autodesk
Autodesk ID: ADSK-SA-2023-0016
06/23/2023, Friday.
Autodesk FeatureCAM software has been affected by Memory Corruption vulnerabilities. Exploitation of these vulnerabilities may lead to code execution and/or denial-of-service. Autodesk
Autodesk ID: ADSK-SA-2023-0016
06/23/2023, Friday.
Applications and services utilizing Autodesk Civil3D have been affected by an SQLite vulnerability.
Autodesk ID: ADSK-SA-2023-0014
06/20/2023, Tuesday .
Applications and services utilizing the Autodesk Desktop Connector have been affected by a Privilege Escalation vulnerability.
Autodesk ID: ADSK-SA-2023-0013
06/19/2023, Monday .
Autodesk InfraWorks has been affected by multiple vulnerabilities detailed below. Exploitation of these vulnerabilities may lead to remote code execution and/or denial-of-service to the software and user devices. Hotfixes are available in the Autodesk Desktop App or the Accounts Portal to help resolve these vulnerabilities
Autodesk ID: ADSK-SA-2023-0012
06/14/2023, Wednesday.
Autodesk® Desktop Licensing Installer has been affected by privilege escalation vulnerabilities. Exploitation of these vulnerabilities could lead to code execution due to weak permissions.
Autodesk ID: ADSK-SA-2023-0011
6/20/2023, Tuesday.
Applications and services utilizing the Autodesk installer have been affected by a Privilege Escalation vulnerability.
Autodesk ID: ADSK-SA-2023-0010
04/25/2023, Wednesday
Multiple Autodesk products have been affected by out-of-bound-read, out-of-bound-write, Integer Overflow, and Memory Corruption vulnerabilities.
Autodesk ID: ADSK-SA-2023-0009
04/24/2023, Monday
USD (Universal Scene Description) plugin for Autodesk® 3ds Max® has been affected by file-parsing uninitialized variable, use-after-free, out-of-bounds read, and out-of-bounds write vulnerabilities.
Autodesk ID: ADSK-SA-2023-0008
04/27/2023, Thursday
Autodesk® InfraWorks® has been affected by multiple vulnerabilities detailed below. Exploitation of these vulnerabilities may lead to remote code execution and/or denial-of-service to the software and user devices. Hotfixes are available in the Autodesk Desktop App or the Accounts Portal to help resolve these vulnerabilities.
Autodesk ID: ADSK-SA-2023-0007
04/17/2023, Monday
Applications and services utilizing Autodesk InfraWorks have been affected by a use-after-free vulnerability. The exploitation of these vulnerabilities may lead to code execution. Hotfixes are available in the Autodesk Desktop App or the Accounts Portal to help resolve these vulnerabilities.
Autodesk ID: ADSK-SA-2023-0006
04/17/2023, Monday
Multiple Autodesk® AutoCAD® and AutoCAD-based products have been affected by Out-of-Bounds Read, Integer Overflow, Stack Buffer Overflow, Memory Corruption Read, and Memory Corruption Write vulnerabilities.
Autodesk ID: ADSK-SA-2023-0005
04/06/2023, Thursday
Applications and services utilizing the Autodesk® FBX® SDK software have been affected by an Out-Of-Bounds Write and Stack Buffer Overflow vulnerabilities. Exploitation of these vulnerabilities may lead to information disclosure, code execution and/or denial-of-service.
Autodesk ID: ADSK-SA-2023-0004
03/29/2023, Wednesday.
USD (Universal Scene Description) plugin for Autodesk® Maya® has been affected by a file uninitialized variable, out-of-bounds read, and out-of-bounds write vulnerabilities.
Autodesk ID: ADSK-SA-2023-0003
03/29/2023, Wednesday.
Applications and services that utilize Sketchup components used by Autodesk products may be impacted by Use-after-free vulnerability.
Autodesk ID: ADSK-SA-2023-0002
3/31/2023, Friday.
Autodesk® InfoWorks® WS Pro and InfoWorks® ICM were affected by multiple vulnerabilities detailed below. Exploitation of these vulnerabilities may lead to remote code execution and/or denial-of-service to the software and user devices. Patch releases are available in the Autodesk Desktop App or the Accounts Portal or the Innovyze Web Portal to help resolve these vulnerabilities. The patch versions are listed below.
Autodesk ID: ADSK-SA-2023-0001
3/30/2023, Thursday.
Applications and services that utilize Image Processing component used by Autodesk products may be impacted by Out-of-bound Read, Heap-based Overflow, Out-of-bound Write, Memory corruption, and Use-after-free vulnerabilities.
Autodesk ID: ADSK-SA-2022-0025
12/14/2022, Wednesday
DWG TrueView™ product has been affected by a Search Order Hijacking vulnerability.
Autodesk ID: ADSK-SA-2022-0024
11/15/2022, Tuesday
Autodesk products leveraging the third-party component Zlib, and those implicitly importing vulnerable versions of Zlib, may be impacted by Out-of-bound Write vulnerability.
Autodesk ID: ADSK-SA-2022-0023
09/23/2022, Friday
Applications and services utilizing the Autodesk® FBX® SDK software have been affected by an Out-Of-Bounds Read, Out-Of-Bounds Write, and Use-After-Free vulnerabilities. Exploitation of these vulnerabilities may lead to code execution and/or denial-of-service.
Autodesk ID: ADSK-SA-2022-0022
09/14/2022, Wednesday
Applications and Services that utilize Autodesk Design Review and AutoCAD products may be affected by Heap Based Overflow and Memory Corruption vulnerabilities. Exploitation of these vulnerabilities could lead to remote code execution.
Autodesk ID: ADSK-SA-2022-0021
9/22/2022, Thursday
Multiple Autodesk AutoCAD, AutoCAD-based products, and Maya have been affected by Out-of-bound Read, Out-of-bound Write, Use of Uninitialized Variable, Heap based Buffer Overflow, and Memory Corruption vulnerabilities.
Autodesk ID: ADSK-SA-2022-0020
09/22/2022, Thursday
Autodesk products leveraging internal components, Autodesk Material Management and thus implicitly importing vulnerable versions expat and libcurl may be impacted by Out-of-bound Read, User-After-Free, NULL Pointer Dereference, Integer Overflow or Wraparound, Exposure of Resource to Wrong Sphere, Improper Encoding or Escaping of Output, and Uncontrolled Resource Consumption vulnerabilities.
Autodesk ID: ADSK-SA-2022-0017
07/28/2022, Friday
Autodesk products and dependent application, services using OpenSSL component may be impacted by Loop with Unreachable Exit Condition ('Infinite Loop') vulnerabilities. Exploitation of these vulnerabilities may lead to code execution and/or denial-of-service.
Autodesk ID: ADSK-SA-2022-0016
07/28/2022, Friday
Autodesk® desktop app (ADA) product have been affected by Improper Privilege Management vulnerability detailed below. Exploitation of these vulnerabilities may lead to code execution and/or denial-of-service to the software and user devices.
Autodesk ID: ADSK-SA-2022-0015
07/22/2022, Friday
Multiple Autodesk products have been affected by Out-of-bound Read vulnerability.
Autodesk ID: ADSK-SA-2022-0014
07/14/2022, Thursday
Autodesk® Fusion 360® has been affected by XML External Entities (XXE) vulnerabilities detailed below. Exploitation of these vulnerabilities may lead to remote code execution and/or denial-of-service to the software and user devices.
Autodesk ID: ADSK-SA-2022-0013
06/14/2022, Tuesday
Autodesk® InfraWorks® has been affected by multiple vulnerabilities detailed below. Exploitation of these vulnerabilities may lead to remote code execution and/or denial-of-service to the software and user devices. Hotfixes are available in the Autodesk Desktop App or the Accounts Portal to help resolve these vulnerabilities.
Autodesk ID: ADSK-SA-2022-0012
06/14/2022, Tuesday
Applications and Services that utilize versions of PDFTron prior to 9.1.17 may be impacted by Heap-based Buffer Overflow, and Untrusted Pointer Dereference vulnerabilities.
Autodesk ID: ADSK-SA-2022-0011
05/25/2022, Wednesday
Applications and services that utilize Autodesk 3ds Max may be affected by Out-of-bound Read/Write vulnerabilities. Exploitation of these vulnerabilities may lead to remote code execution.
Autodesk ID: ADSK-SA-2022-0010
5/04/2022, Wednesday
Applications and Services that utilize Autodesk Design Review may be affected by Double Free, and Out-of-bound Read/Write vulnerabilities. Exploitation of these vulnerabilities could lead to remote code execution.
Autodesk ID: ADSK-SA-2022-0009
4/28/2022, Thursday
Autodesk® InfraWorks® has been affected by multiple vulnerabilities detailed below. Exploitation of these vulnerabilities may lead to remote code execution and/or denial-of-service to the software and user devices. Hotfixes are available in the Autodesk Desktop App or the Accounts Portal to help resolve these vulnerabilities.
Autodesk ID: ADSK-SA-2022-0008
4/25/2022, Monday
Applications and Services that utilize certain Autodesk products are affected by Out-of-bounds Read, Out-of-bounds Write, untrusted pointer Dereference, and memory corruption vulnerabilities. Exploitation of these vulnerabilities may lead to arbitrary code execution.
Autodesk ID: ADSK-SA-2022-0007
2/28/2022, Monday
Applications and services utilizing the Autodesk FBX Review have been affected by an Out-Of-Bounds Read vulnerability. Exploitation of these vulnerabilities may lead to code execution and/or denial-of-service.
Autodesk ID: ADSK-SA-2022-0006
2/28/2022, Monday
Multiple Autodesk products have been affected by Use After Free, Out-of-bound-write, Stack-based Buffer, Memory Corruption, and Buffer Overflow vulnerabilities.
Autodesk ID: ADSK-SA-2022-0005
2/28/2022, Monday
Applications and services that utilize Autodesk Design Review, Advance Steel, Civil 3D® and AutoCAD products may be affected by Double Free, Heap Overflow, Out-of-bound Read/Write, Use-After-Free, and Type Confusion vulnerabilities. Exploitation of these vulnerabilities may lead to remote code execution.
Autodesk ID: ADSK-SA-2022-0004
2/28/2022, Monday
Applications and Services that utilize the Log4net.dll earlier than 2.0.10 version can be impacted by Improper Restriction of XML External Entity Reference ('XXE') vulnerabilities.
Autodesk ID: ADSK-SA-2022-0003
1/13/2022, Thursday
Applications and Services that utilize certain Autodesk products may be affected by Out-of-bounds Read, Out-of-bounds Write, and Information disclosure vulnerabilities. Exploitation of these vulnerabilities in conjunction with other vulnerabilities may lead to code execution in the context of the current process.
Autodesk ID: ADSK-SA-2022-0002
2/28/2022, Monday
Autodesk® InfraWorks® has been affected by multiple vulnerabilities detailed below. Exploitation of these vulnerabilities may lead to remote code execution and/or denial-of-service to the software and user devices. Hotfixes are available in the Autodesk Desktop App or the Accounts Portal to help resolve these vulnerabilities.
Autodesk ID: ADSK-SA-2022-0001
1/13/2022, Thursday
Autodesk is aware of the Apache Log4j security vulnerabilities. Refer to the products and services list in the security advisory for the remediation status.
Autodesk ID: ADSK-SA-2021-0012
23/12/2021, Thursday
Applications and Services that utilize Image Processing component used by Autodesk products may be impacted by Out-of-bound Read, Heap based Overflow, Out-of-bound Write, Memory corruption, and Use-after-free vulnerabilities.
Autodesk ID: ADSK-SA-2021-0011
06/12/2021, Monday
Applications and Services that utilize versions of PDFTron prior to 9.0.7 may be impacted by out-of-bound read and memory corruption vulnerabilities.
Autodesk ID: ADSK-SA-2021-0010
06/12/2021, Monday
Applications and Services that utilize Autodesk Navisworks may be affected by Out-of-bounds Read and Out-of-bounds Write vulnerabilities. Exploitation of these vulnerabilities could lead to code execution.
Autodesk ID: ADSK-SA-2021-0009
13/09/2021, Monday
Applications and Services that utilize Autodesk Navisworks may be affected by Out-of-bounds Read, Memory Corruption vulnerabilities. Exploitation of these vulnerabilities could lead to code execution.
Autodesk ID: ADSK-SA-2021-0008
13/09/2021, Monday
Autodesk® Infrastructure Parts Editor has been affected by third party component vulnerabilities. Exploitation of these vulnerabilities could lead to code execution and/or denial-of-service.
Autodesk ID: ADSK-SA-2021-0007
31/08/2021, Tuesday
Autodesk® InfraWorks has been affected by multiple vulnerabilities. Exploitation of these vulnerabilities could lead to remote code execution and/or denial-of-service to the software and user devices.
Autodesk ID: ADSK-SA-2021-0005
18/06/2021, Friday
Applications and Services that utilize Autodesk AutoCAD products are affected by Out-of-bound Read, Out-of-bound Write, and Memory Corruption vulnerabilities. Exploitation of these vulnerabilities could lead to arbitrary code execution.
Autodesk ID: ADSK-SA-2021-0004
17/06/2021, Thursday
Applications and Services that utilize Autodesk Design Review may be affected by Double Free, Heap Overflow, Out-of-bound Read/Write, Use-After-Free, Type Confusion, and Uninitialized Variable vulnerabilities. Exploitation of these vulnerabilities could lead to remote code execution.
Autodesk ID: ADSK-SA-2021-0003
14/06/2021, Monday
Autodesk® Desktop Licensing Installer has been affected by Privilege Escalation vulnerabilities. Exploitation of these vulnerabilities could lead to code execution due to weak permissions.
Autodesk ID: ADSK-SA-2021-0002
14/06/2021, Monday
Applications and Services that utilize the Autodesk FBX Review have been affected by Use-After-Free, Memory Corruption, Out-Of-Bounds Read, Untrusted Pointer Dereference, and Directory Traversal vulnerabilities. Exploitation of these vulnerabilities could lead to remote code execution and/or denial-of-service.
Autodesk ID: ADSK-SA-2021-0001
15/04/2021, Thursday
Autodesk® InfraWorks has been affected by Use-After-Free and XML Entity Expansion vulnerabilities. Exploitation of these vulnerabilities could lead to remote code execution and/or denial-of-service.
Autodesk ID: ADSK-SA-2020-0006
30/10/2020, Friday
A variant of a MAXScript exploit "PhysXPluginMfx" has been identified and a free plugin is now available in the Autodesk App Store to help detect and resolve potential issues caused by this malicious code.
Autodesk ID: ADSK-SA-2020-0005
10/08/2020, Monday
Autodesk InfraWorks has been affected by heap overflow, code injection, out-of-bounds read, and stack-based buffer overflow vulnerabilities in the libcurl component.
Autodesk ID: ADSK-SA-2020-0004
25/06/2020, Thursday
A third-party malicious script was identified and a fix has been made available. The script can execute malicious code that can corrupt the Maya environment, cause data loss and instability, as well as spread to other systems.
Autodesk ID: ADSK-SA-2020-0003
20/05/2020, Wednesday
Applications and Services that utilize the FBX-SDK Ver. 2020.0 or earlier can be impacted by buffer overflow, type confusion, use-after-free, integer overflow, NULL pointer dereference, and heap overflow vulnerabilities.
Autodesk ID: ADSK-SA-2020-0002
15/04/2020, Wednesday
Autodesk® Dynamo BIM is affected by an improper signature validation vulnerability which may lead to code execution through maliciously crafted DLL files.
Autodesk ID: ADSK-SA-2020-0001
01/04/2020, Wednesday
Autodesk Desktop Application is affected by a DLL preloading vulnerability.
Autodesk ID: ADSK-SA-2019-0004
29/11/2019, Friday
Multiple Autodesk products have been affected by DLL preloading and use-after-free vulnerabilities.
Autodesk ID: ADSK-SA-2019-0002
16/08/2019, Friday
FBX is affected by a buffer overflow vulnerability which may lead to arbitrary code execution on a system running it.
Autodesk ID: ADSK-SA-2019-0003
31/10/2019, Wednesday
Multiple Autodesk® AutoCAD® products have been affected by heap overflow, use-after-free, and deserialization vulnerabilities.
Autodesk ID: ADSK-SA-2019-0001
14/02/2019, Thursday
The Autodesk® Backburner 2016 service command line interface accepts a set of remote telnet commands. When insufficient number of arguments are passed, it fails to handle a specific command request which results in an unhandled Null Dereference state/crash leading to Denial of Service condition.
Autodesk ID: ADSK-SA-2017-001
17/02/2017, Friday
Vulnerabilities were identified in the Autodesk® Design Review 2013 application that can result in arbitrary and unauthorized remote code execution.
Autodesk ID: ADSK-SA-2016-02
14/12/2016, Wednesday
Applications and Services that utilize the Autodesk® FBX-SDK Ver. 2017.0 or earlier for processing FBX, DXF, DAE and 3DS formatted files can be impacted by vulnerabilities related to improper memory allocation when opening malformed files.
Autodesk ID: ADSK-SA-2016-01
05/12/2016, Monday
