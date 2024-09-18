How to buy
Autodesk ID: ADSK-SA-2022-0009
Product, Service, Component: Autodesk® Design Review
Impact: Out-of-bound Write, Out-of-bound Read, Double Free
Severity: High
Original Publish: 4/28/2022
Last Revised: 4/28/2022
Applications and Services that utilize Autodesk Design Review may be affected by Double Free, and Out-of-bound Read/Write vulnerabilities. Exploitation of these vulnerabilities could lead to remote code execution.
The details of the vulnerabilities are as follows:
CVE-2022-27864 - A Double Free vulnerability allows remote attackers to execute arbitrary code through DesignReview.exe application on PDF files within affected installations. User interaction is required to exploit this vulnerability in that the target must visit a malicious page or open a malicious file.
CVE-2022-27865 - A maliciously crafted TGA or PCX file may be used to write beyond the allocated buffer through DesignReview.exe application while parsing TGA and PCX files. This vulnerability may be exploited to execute arbitrary code.
CVE-2022-27866 - A maliciously crafted TIFF file when consumed through DesignReview.exe application can be forced to read beyond allocated boundaries when parsing the TIFF file. This vulnerability in conjunction with other vulnerabilities could lead to code execution in the context of the current process.
Item: Autodesk® Design Review
Impacted Versions: 2018, 2017, 2013, 2012, 2011
Mitigated Versions*: 2018 Hotfix 6
Update Source:Autodesk Knowledge Network
*Note: Product list table contents subject to change.
Autodesk strongly recommends that users of Autodesk Design Review 2018 and earlier download and install the security hotfix referenced above via the Autodesk Knowledge Network. Customers of Autodesk Design Review 2013 or earlier will need to upgrade to version 2018 or later by following the installation instructions outlined in the Autodesk Knowledge Network article.
Customers using previous versions that no longer qualify for full support should plan to upgrade to a supported version as soon as possible to avoid downtime and potential security vulnerabilities. Visit the Autodesk Knowledge Network for more information about previous version support.
We would like to thank the following researchers for reporting the relevant issues and for working with Autodesk to help protect our customers:
ADLab of Venustech working with HackerOne for reporting CVE-2022-27865, CVE-2022-27866
Mil1200 working with HackerOne for reporting CVE-2022-27864
More information on related security advisories can be found on the Autodesk Trust Center.
Revision: 1.0
Date: 04/28/2022
Description: Description: Initial Release of Security advisory
