Summary

Applications and Services that utilize Autodesk Navisworks may be affected by Out-of-bounds Read and Memory Corruption vulnerabilities. Exploitation of these vulnerabilities could lead to code execution.

Description

The details of the vulnerabilities are as follows:

CVE-2021-27045 - A maliciously crafted PDF file in Autodesk Navisworks 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022 can be forced to read beyond allocated boundaries when parsing the PDF file. This vulnerability can be exploited to execute arbitrary code. CVE-2021-27046 - A Memory Corruption vulnerability for PDF files in Autodesk Navisworks 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022 may lead to code execution through maliciously crafted DLL files.

Affected Products

Item: Autodesk® Navisworks

Impacted Versions: 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019

Mitigated Versions: 2022.1, 2021.3, 2020.4, 2019.6

Update Source:

Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

*Note: Product list table contents subject to change

Recommendations

Autodesk recommends customers download and install the latest version of Autodesk® Navisworks 2022 Update 1, which is available via the Autodesk Desktop App or Accounts Portal. This version of Autodesk Navisworks includes security updates that address the PDF file vulnerabilities. As a general best practice, we also recommend that customers only open PDF files from trusted sources. More information is available on the Autodesk Navisworks forum page.

Updates are available for previous supported versions of Autodesk® Navisworks 2019-2021, which can be downloaded by following the instructions from the Autodesk Knowledge Network article. Customers using previous versions of Autodesk® Navisworks that no longer qualify for full support should plan to upgrade to a supported version as soon as possible to avoid downtime and potential security vulnerabilities.

Acknowledgements

We would like to thank the followingfor reporting the relevantissues and for working with Autodesk to help protect our customers:

Michael DePlante (@izobashi) of Trend Micro Zero Day Initiative for reporting CVE-2021-27045 and CVE-2021-27046.

Revision History

Revision: 1.0

Date: 13/09/2021

Description: Initial Release of the Security Advisory

Revision: 1.1

Date: 27/09/2021

Description: Update to Recommendations