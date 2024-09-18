Summary

Multiple Autodesk products have been affected by DLL preloading and use-after-free vulnerabilities.

Description

The details of the vulnerabilities are as follows:

CVE-2019-7362: An attacker may trick a user into opening a malicious DWF file that may leverage a DLL preloading vulnerability in Autodesk Design Review which may result in code execution. CVE-2019-7363: An attacker may trick a user into opening a malicious DWF file that may leverage a use-after-free vulnerability in Autodesk Design Review which may result in code execution. CVE-2019-7364: An attacker may trick a user into opening a malicious DWG file that may leverage a DLL preloading vulnerability in AutoCAD which may result in code execution.

Affected Products

Item: Autodesk Design Review

Impacted Versions: 2011, 2012, 2013, 2018

Mitigated Versions: 2018 (Users of Ver. 2011, Ver. 2012, or Ver. 2013 are required to upgrade to Ver. 2018 and then install the Security Hotfix)

Update Source:

Autodesk Design Review 2018 Hotfix

Item: Autodesk Advance Steel

Impacted Versions: 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020

Mitigated Versions: 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020

Update Source:

Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

Item: Autodesk Civil 3D

Impacted Versions: 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020

Mitigated Versions: 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020

Update Source:

Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

Item: Autodesk AutoCAD

Impacted Versions: 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020

Mitigated Versions: 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020

Update Source:

Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

Item: Autodesk AutoCAD LT

Impacted Versions: 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020

Mitigated Versions: 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020

Update Source:

Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

Item: Autodesk AutoCAD P&ID

Impacted Versions: 2017

Mitigated Versions: 2017

Update Source:

Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

Item: Autodesk AutoCAD Utility Design

Impacted Versions: 2017

Mitigated Versions: 2017

Update Source:

Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

Item: Autodesk AutoCAD based specialized toolsets including: AutoCAD Architecture; AutoCAD Electrical; AutoCAD Map 3D; AutoCAD Mechanical; AutoCAD MEP; AutoCAD Plant 3D.

Impacted Versions: 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020

Mitigated Versions: 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020

Update Source:

Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

Recommendations

Autodesk strongly recommends the following actions:

Users of Autodesk Design Review 2018 download and install the security hotfix. Customers of Autodesk® Design Review 2011, 2012, or 2013 will need to upgrade to version 2018 and then download and install the hotfix.

Users of the 2017, 2018, and 2019 versions of Autodesk Advance Steel, Civil 3D, AutoCAD, AutoCAD LT, and AutoCAD-based specialized toolsets listed in the table above should apply the latest Security Patch for their products and versions via the Autodesk Desktop App, or the Accounts Portal.

Users of the 2020 version of Autodesk Advance Steel, Civil 3D, AutoCAD, AutoCAD LT, and AutoCAD-based specialized toolsets listed in the table above should install the recently released AutoCAD/AutoCAD LT 2020.1 Update via the Autodesk Desktop App, or the Accounts Portal.

Acknowledgements

We would like to thank @j00sean (https://twitter.com/j00sean) working with iDefense Labs for reporting CVE-2019-7362, CVE-2019-7363, and CVE-2019-7364.

Related Information

The following CVE’s have been reserved as a result of the remediation activities. Details regarding each CVE are available here: https://cve.mitre.org

CVE-2019-7362: DLL preloading vulnerability in Autodesk Design Review.

CVE-2019-7363: Use-after-free vulnerability in Autodesk Design Review.

CVE-2019-7364: DLL preloading vulnerability in Autodesk AutoCAD.

Revision History

Revision: 1.0

Date: 16/08/2019

Description: Initial Release

Revision: 1.1

Date: 04/10/2019

Description: Autodesk AutoCAD Utility Design added to Affected Products list