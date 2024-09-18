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Autodesk ID: ADSK-SA-2019-0002
Product, Service, Component: Autodesk® AutoCAD; AutoCAD LT; AutoCAD P&ID; Advance Steel; Civil 3D; Design Review
Impact: DLL preloading; Use-after-free
Severity: High
Original Publish: 16/08/2019
Last Revised: 04/10/2019
|Severity
|CVSS Score
|Impact
|Low
|0.1 - 3.9
|A vulnerability where scope and impact of exploitation is restricted and the ability to exploit is extremely difficult.
|Medium
|4.0 - 6.9
|A vulnerability where exploitation is mitigated by factors such as difficulty to exploit, default configuration or ease of identification.
|High
|7.0 - 8.9
|A vulnerability, which if exploited, would directly impact the confidentiality, integrity or availability of user's data or processing resources.
|Critical
|9.0 - 10
|A vulnerability, which if exploited, would allow remote execution of malicious code without user action.
Multiple Autodesk products have been affected by DLL preloading and use-after-free vulnerabilities.
The details of the vulnerabilities are as follows:
CVE-2019-7362: An attacker may trick a user into opening a malicious DWF file that may leverage a DLL preloading vulnerability in Autodesk Design Review which may result in code execution.
CVE-2019-7363: An attacker may trick a user into opening a malicious DWF file that may leverage a use-after-free vulnerability in Autodesk Design Review which may result in code execution.
CVE-2019-7364: An attacker may trick a user into opening a malicious DWG file that may leverage a DLL preloading vulnerability in AutoCAD which may result in code execution.
Item: Autodesk Design Review
Impacted Versions: 2011, 2012, 2013, 2018
Mitigated Versions: 2018 (Users of Ver. 2011, Ver. 2012, or Ver. 2013 are required to upgrade to Ver. 2018 and then install the Security Hotfix)
Update Source:
Autodesk Design Review 2018 Hotfix
Item: Autodesk Advance Steel
Impacted Versions: 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020
Mitigated Versions: 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020
Update Source:
Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal
Item: Autodesk Civil 3D
Impacted Versions: 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020
Mitigated Versions: 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020
Update Source:
Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal
Item: Autodesk AutoCAD
Impacted Versions: 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020
Mitigated Versions: 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020
Update Source:
Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal
Item: Autodesk AutoCAD LT
Impacted Versions: 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020
Mitigated Versions: 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020
Update Source:
Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal
Item: Autodesk AutoCAD P&ID
Impacted Versions: 2017
Mitigated Versions: 2017
Update Source:
Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal
Item: Autodesk AutoCAD Utility Design
Impacted Versions: 2017
Mitigated Versions: 2017
Update Source:
Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal
Item: Autodesk AutoCAD based specialized toolsets including: AutoCAD Architecture; AutoCAD Electrical; AutoCAD Map 3D; AutoCAD Mechanical; AutoCAD MEP; AutoCAD Plant 3D.
Impacted Versions: 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020
Mitigated Versions: 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020
Update Source:
Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal
Autodesk strongly recommends the following actions:
Users of Autodesk Design Review 2018 download and install the security hotfix. Customers of Autodesk® Design Review 2011, 2012, or 2013 will need to upgrade to version 2018 and then download and install the hotfix.
Users of the 2017, 2018, and 2019 versions of Autodesk Advance Steel, Civil 3D, AutoCAD, AutoCAD LT, and AutoCAD-based specialized toolsets listed in the table above should apply the latest Security Patch for their products and versions via the Autodesk Desktop App, or the Accounts Portal.
Users of the 2020 version of Autodesk Advance Steel, Civil 3D, AutoCAD, AutoCAD LT, and AutoCAD-based specialized toolsets listed in the table above should install the recently released AutoCAD/AutoCAD LT 2020.1 Update via the Autodesk Desktop App, or the Accounts Portal.
We would like to thank @j00sean (https://twitter.com/j00sean) working with iDefense Labs for reporting CVE-2019-7362, CVE-2019-7363, and CVE-2019-7364.
The following CVE’s have been reserved as a result of the remediation activities. Details regarding each CVE are available here: https://cve.mitre.org
CVE-2019-7362: DLL preloading vulnerability in Autodesk Design Review.
CVE-2019-7363: Use-after-free vulnerability in Autodesk Design Review.
CVE-2019-7364: DLL preloading vulnerability in Autodesk AutoCAD.
Revision: 1.0
Date: 16/08/2019
Description: Initial Release
Revision: 1.1
Date: 04/10/2019
Description: Autodesk AutoCAD Utility Design added to Affected Products list
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