Summary

Autodesk is issuing this advisory to inform users of a potential issue involving the Maya "command port" feature, which may allow external processes to send and execute arbitrary commands within Maya. Autodesk is investigating this issue and will provide more information within this advisory as our investigation progresses.

Description

The Maya commandPort command allows remote or local processes to send commands to a running instance of Maya. By default, the command port can be enabled through preferences or startup scripts. If enabled, this feature may potentially be exploited to execute commands within Maya.

The commandPort command requires users to authorize command execution by clicking “Allow” or “Allow all” within a pop-up dialog box labeled “Security Warning”. Users are currently experiencing this dialog box even when the user is not attempting to execute commands.

There is no evidence that this is related to a cyber attack. Autodesk is currently investigating this issue and will provide more information within this advisory as our investigation progresses.

Affected Products

Item: Autodesk Maya

Impacted Versions: We are currently issuing this advisory for all versions of Maya.

Recommendation

Disable the commandport if it is not required. To disable the commandPort in Autodesk Maya, follow these steps:

1. Navigate to the Maya Preferences UI by clicking on Windows > Settings/Preferences > Preferences from the Main menu.

2. Within the Preferences UI, navigate to External Applications Settings by scrolling within the Categories to “Applications”

2. Scroll down to “External Communication” and uncheck Default Command Port.

3. Restart Maya to apply the changes.

This prevents Maya from opening the specified command ports when it starts.