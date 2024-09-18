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Autodesk ID: ADSK-SA-2025-0008
Product, Service, Component: Autodesk Maya
Impact: Superfluous dialog box and/or command execution
Severity: Low
Original Publish: 05/02/2025
|Severity
|CVSS Score
|Impact
|Low
|0.1 - 3.9
|A vulnerability where scope and impact of exploitation is restricted and the ability to exploit is extremely difficult.
|Medium
|4.0 - 6.9
|A vulnerability where exploitation is mitigated by factors such as difficulty to exploit, default configuration or ease of identification.
|High
|7.0 - 8.9
|A vulnerability, which if exploited, would directly impact the confidentiality, integrity or availability of user's data or processing resources.
|Critical
|9.0 - 10
|A vulnerability, which if exploited, would allow remote execution of malicious code without user action.
Autodesk is issuing this advisory to inform users of a potential issue involving the Maya "command port" feature, which may allow external processes to send and execute arbitrary commands within Maya. Autodesk is investigating this issue and will provide more information within this advisory as our investigation progresses.
The Maya commandPort command allows remote or local processes to send commands to a running instance of Maya. By default, the command port can be enabled through preferences or startup scripts. If enabled, this feature may potentially be exploited to execute commands within Maya.
The commandPort command requires users to authorize command execution by clicking “Allow” or “Allow all” within a pop-up dialog box labeled “Security Warning”. Users are currently experiencing this dialog box even when the user is not attempting to execute commands.
There is no evidence that this is related to a cyber attack. Autodesk is currently investigating this issue and will provide more information within this advisory as our investigation progresses.
Item: Autodesk Maya
Impacted Versions: We are currently issuing this advisory for all versions of Maya.
Disable the commandport if it is not required. To disable the commandPort in Autodesk Maya, follow these steps:
1. Navigate to the Maya Preferences UI by clicking on Windows > Settings/Preferences > Preferences from the Main menu.
2. Within the Preferences UI, navigate to External Applications Settings by scrolling within the Categories to “Applications”
2. Scroll down to “External Communication” and uncheck Default Command Port.
3. Restart Maya to apply the changes.
This prevents Maya from opening the specified command ports when it starts.
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