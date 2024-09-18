Autodesk Trust Center

Advisories are used to communicate information related to vulnerabilities identified with Autodesk® products and services. This includes any fixes or workarounds that are applicable to the affected product.

TinyXML Vulnerability in Autodesk Desktop Licensing Service

Autodesk ID: ADSK-SA-2024-0003

Product, Service, Component: Autodesk Licensing Service

Severity: High

Original Publish: 02/22/2024

Last Revised: 02/22/2024

Severity CVSS Score Impact
Low 0.1 - 3.9 A vulnerability where scope and impact of exploitation is restricted and the ability to exploit is extremely difficult.
Medium 4.0 - 6.9 A vulnerability where exploitation is mitigated by factors such as difficulty to exploit, default configuration or ease of identification.
High 7.0 - 8.9 A vulnerability, which if exploited, would directly impact the confidentiality, integrity or availability of user's data or processing resources.
Critical 9.0 - 10 A vulnerability, which if exploited, would allow remote execution of malicious code without user action.

Summary

Autodesk Desktop Licensing Service has been affected by a reachable assertion vulnerability detailed below. Exploitation of this vulnerability could lead to denial of service due to multiple assertions.

Description

The details of the vulnerabilities are as follows:

 

Library: AdLM (TinyXML 2.6.2)

CVE: CVE-2023-34194

Affected Products*

Item: Autodesk Desktop Licensing Installer

Impacted Versions: 14.0

Mitigated Versions: 14.1

Update Source:

Autodesk Knowledge Network (AKN) & Autodesk Accounts

 

*Note: Product list table contents subject to change.

Recommendations

Autodesk highly recommends that customers who use the affected product version obtain and apply the latest Hotfixes referenced above via the Autodesk Knowledge Network (AKN) and Autodesk Desktop Accounts.

 

Customers using previous versions that no longer qualify for full support should plan to upgrade to a supported version as soon as possible to avoid downtime and potential security vulnerabilities. Visit the Autodesk Knowledge Network for more information about previous version support.

Related Information

More information on the Autodesk Desktop Licensing Service Installer can be found on Autodesk Knowledge Network.

Revision History

Revision: 1.0

Date: 02/22/2024

Description: Initial Release of the Security Advisory

Disclaimer

