Summary

Autodesk Desktop Licensing Service has been affected by a reachable assertion vulnerability detailed below. Exploitation of this vulnerability could lead to denial of service due to multiple assertions.

Description

The details of the vulnerabilities are as follows:

Library: AdLM (TinyXML 2.6.2)

CVE: CVE-2023-34194

Affected Products*

Item: Autodesk Desktop Licensing Installer

Impacted Versions: 14.0

Mitigated Versions: 14.1

Update Source:

Autodesk Knowledge Network (AKN) & Autodesk Accounts

*Note: Product list table contents subject to change.

Recommendations

Autodesk highly recommends that customers who use the affected product version obtain and apply the latest Hotfixes referenced above via the Autodesk Knowledge Network (AKN) and Autodesk Desktop Accounts.

Customers using previous versions that no longer qualify for full support should plan to upgrade to a supported version as soon as possible to avoid downtime and potential security vulnerabilities. Visit the Autodesk Knowledge Network for more information about previous version support.

Related Information

More information on the Autodesk Desktop Licensing Service Installer can be found on Autodesk Knowledge Network.

Revision History

Revision: 1.0

Date: 02/22/2024

Description: Initial Release of the Security Advisory