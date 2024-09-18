Summary

Autodesk Installer is affected by the vulnerability listed below. Exploitation of this vulnerability can lead to code execution. Exploitation of this vulnerability requires user interaction.

Description

The details of the vulnerability are as follows:

CVE-2025-10885: A maliciously crafted file, when executed on the victim's machine, can lead to privilege escalation to NT AUTHORITY\SYSTEM due to an insufficient validation of loaded binaries. An attacker with local and low-privilege access could exploit this to execute code as SYSTEM.

Affected Products

Item: Autodesk Installer

Impacted Versions: 2.18 or earlier

Mitigated Versions: 2.19 or later

Update Source: Autodesk Installer

*Note: Product list subject to change.

Recommendations

Autodesk strongly recommends that users of the affected products install the latest mitigated product versions noted above, as applicable, via Autodesk Installer. As a general best practice, we also recommend that users only open files from trusted sources. Customers do not need to uninstall or reinstall their products.

Acknowledgements

We thank the following researcher for reporting the relevant issues and for working with Autodesk to help protect our users:

Masahiro Iida with LAC Co., working with Trend Micro Zero Day Initiative for reporting CVE-2025-10885.

Revision History

Revision: 1.0

Date: 11/06/2025

Description: Initial Release of the Security Advisory