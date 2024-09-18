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Autodesk ID: ADSK-SA-2025-0022
Product, Service, Component: Autodesk Installer
Impact: Privilege Escalation
Severity: High
Original Publish: 11/06/2025
Last Revised: 11/06/2025
|Severity
|CVSS Score
|Impact
|Low
|0.1 - 3.9
|A vulnerability where scope and impact of exploitation is restricted and the ability to exploit is extremely difficult.
|Medium
|4.0 - 6.9
|A vulnerability where exploitation is mitigated by factors such as difficulty to exploit, default configuration or ease of identification.
|High
|7.0 - 8.9
|A vulnerability, which if exploited, would directly impact the confidentiality, integrity or availability of user's data or processing resources.
|Critical
|9.0 - 10
|A vulnerability, which if exploited, would allow remote execution of malicious code without user action.
Autodesk Installer is affected by the vulnerability listed below. Exploitation of this vulnerability can lead to code execution. Exploitation of this vulnerability requires user interaction.
The details of the vulnerability are as follows:
CVE-2025-10885: A maliciously crafted file, when executed on the victim's machine, can lead to privilege escalation to NT AUTHORITY\SYSTEM due to an insufficient validation of loaded binaries. An attacker with local and low-privilege access could exploit this to execute code as SYSTEM.
Item: Autodesk Installer
Impacted Versions: 2.18 or earlier
Mitigated Versions: 2.19 or later
Update Source: Autodesk Installer
*Note: Product list subject to change.
Autodesk strongly recommends that users of the affected products install the latest mitigated product versions noted above, as applicable, via Autodesk Installer. As a general best practice, we also recommend that users only open files from trusted sources. Customers do not need to uninstall or reinstall their products.
We thank the following researcher for reporting the relevant issues and for working with Autodesk to help protect our users:
Masahiro Iida with LAC Co., working with Trend Micro Zero Day Initiative for reporting CVE-2025-10885.
Revision: 1.0
Date: 11/06/2025
Description: Initial Release of the Security Advisory
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