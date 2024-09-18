Summary

A variant of a MAXScript exploit "MSCPROP.DLL" has been identified and a free plugin is now available in the Autodesk App Store to help detect and resolve potential issues caused by this malicious code.

Description

The 3rd-party MAXScript exploit, "MSCPROP.DLL" can corrupt 3ds Max software settings, run malicious code, and propagate to other MAX files (*.max) on a Windows® system if scene files containing the script are loaded into 3ds Max.

Affected Products

Item: Autodesk 3ds Max

Impacted Versions: 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016, 2015

Mitigated Versions: 2022

Update Source:

Autodesk App Store

Recommendations

Autodesk recommends 3ds Max users download the latest version of 3ds Max® Scene Security Tools 2015-2022 available in the Autodesk App Store. The Scene Security Tools 2.1.0 will detect and clean infected scenes and Max installation. This plugin will be available for 3ds Max 2015-2022. For more information on this exploit, you can refer to this article on the Autodesk Knowledge Network.

Revision History

Revision: 1.0

Date: 15/07/2021

Description: Initial Release