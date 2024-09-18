Autodesk Trust Center

MAXScript exploit "MSCPROP.DLL" in Autodesk® 3ds Max® software

Autodesk ID: ADSK-SA-2021-0006

Product, Service, Component: Autodesk® 3ds Max ® software

Impact: Code Execution

Severity: High

Original Publish: 15/07/2021

Last Revised: 15/07/2021

Severity CVSS Score Impact
Low 0.1 - 3.9 A vulnerability where scope and impact of exploitation is restricted and the ability to exploit is extremely difficult.
Medium 4.0 - 6.9 A vulnerability where exploitation is mitigated by factors such as difficulty to exploit, default configuration or ease of identification.
High 7.0 - 8.9 A vulnerability, which if exploited, would directly impact the confidentiality, integrity or availability of user's data or processing resources.
Critical 9.0 - 10 A vulnerability, which if exploited, would allow remote execution of malicious code without user action.

Summary

A variant of a MAXScript exploit "MSCPROP.DLL" has been identified and a free plugin is now available in the Autodesk App Store to help detect and resolve potential issues caused by this malicious code.

Description

The 3rd-party MAXScript exploit, "MSCPROP.DLL" can corrupt 3ds Max software settings, run malicious code, and propagate to other MAX files (*.max) on a Windows® system if scene files containing the script are loaded into 3ds Max.

Affected Products

Item: Autodesk 3ds Max

Impacted Versions: 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016, 2015

Mitigated Versions: 2022

Update Source:

Autodesk App Store

Recommendations

Autodesk recommends 3ds Max users download the latest version of 3ds Max® Scene Security Tools 2015-2022 available in the Autodesk App Store. The Scene Security Tools 2.1.0 will detect and clean infected scenes and Max installation. This plugin will be available for 3ds Max 2015-2022. For more information on this exploit, you can refer to this article on the Autodesk Knowledge Network.

Related Information

More information on other known exploits can be found on the Autodesk Knowledge Network.More information on related security advisories can be found on the Autodesk Trust Center.

Revision History

Revision: 1.0

Date: 15/07/2021

Description: Initial Release

Disclaimer

