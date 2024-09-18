How to buy
Privacy | Do not sell or share my personal information | Cookie preferences | Report noncompliance | Terms of use | Legal | © 2024 Autodesk Inc. All rights reserved
Autodesk ID: ADSK-SA-2021-0006
Product, Service, Component: Autodesk® 3ds Max ® software
Impact: Code Execution
Severity: High
Original Publish: 15/07/2021
Last Revised: 15/07/2021
|Severity
|CVSS Score
|Impact
|Low
|0.1 - 3.9
|A vulnerability where scope and impact of exploitation is restricted and the ability to exploit is extremely difficult.
|Medium
|4.0 - 6.9
|A vulnerability where exploitation is mitigated by factors such as difficulty to exploit, default configuration or ease of identification.
|High
|7.0 - 8.9
|A vulnerability, which if exploited, would directly impact the confidentiality, integrity or availability of user's data or processing resources.
|Critical
|9.0 - 10
|A vulnerability, which if exploited, would allow remote execution of malicious code without user action.
A variant of a MAXScript exploit "MSCPROP.DLL" has been identified and a free plugin is now available in the Autodesk App Store to help detect and resolve potential issues caused by this malicious code.
The 3rd-party MAXScript exploit, "MSCPROP.DLL" can corrupt 3ds Max software settings, run malicious code, and propagate to other MAX files (*.max) on a Windows® system if scene files containing the script are loaded into 3ds Max.
Item: Autodesk 3ds Max
Impacted Versions: 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016, 2015
Mitigated Versions: 2022
Update Source:
Autodesk recommends 3ds Max users download the latest version of 3ds Max® Scene Security Tools 2015-2022 available in the Autodesk App Store. The Scene Security Tools 2.1.0 will detect and clean infected scenes and Max installation. This plugin will be available for 3ds Max 2015-2022. For more information on this exploit, you can refer to this article on the Autodesk Knowledge Network.
More information on other known exploits can be found on the Autodesk Knowledge Network.More information on related security advisories can be found on the Autodesk Trust Center.
Revision: 1.0
Date: 15/07/2021
Description: Initial Release
INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT IS PROVIDED “AS IS” IN CONNECTION WITH AUTODESK PRODUCTS. AUTODESK AND/OR ITS RESPECTIVE SUBSIDIARIES, AFFILIATES, SUPPLIERS AND LICENSORS AND ITS AND THEIR DIRECTORS, OFFICERS, EMPLOYEES, AGENTS AND REPRESENTATIVES MAKE NO REPRESENTATIONS ABOUT THE SITE, ANY PRODUCTS AND SERVICES CONTAINED ON THE SITE OR THE SUITABILITY OF THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THE MATERIALS, INFORMATION, CONTENT, DOCUMENTS, AND RELATED GRAPHICS PUBLISHED ON THIS SITE FOR ANY PURPOSE. THE SITE, ANY PRODUCTS OR SERVICES (INCLUDING WITHOUT LIMITATION, THIRD PARTY PRODUCTS AND SERVICES) OBTAINED THROUGH THE SITE, AND ALL SUCH INFORMATION, CONTENT, DOCUMENTS, AND RELATED GRAPHICS ARE PROVIDED FOR YOUR USE AT YOUR OWN RISK AND "AS IS" WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND. AUTODESK AND/OR ITS RESPECTIVE SUBSIDIARIES, AFFILIATES, SUPPLIERS AND LICENSORS HEREBY DISCLAIM ALL WARRANTIES AND CONDITIONS WITH REGARD TO THIS SITE, SUCH PRODUCTS AND SERVICES AND SUCH INFORMATION, CONTENT, DOCUMENTS, AND RELATED GRAPHICS, INCLUDING ALL IMPLIED WARRANTIES AND CONDITIONS OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE, TITLE, AND NON-INFRINGEMENT.