Summary

Applications and Services that utilize the Autodesk FBX Review have been affected by Use-After-Free, Memory Corruption, Out-Of-Bounds Read, Untrusted Pointer Dereference, Out-Of-Bounds Write, and Directory Traversal vulnerabilities. Exploitation of these vulnerabilities could lead to remote code execution and/or denial-of-service.

Description

The details of the vulnerabilities are as follows:

CVE-2021-27027 - An Out-Of-Bounds Read Vulnerability in Autodesk FBX Review version 1.5.0 and prior may lead to code execution through maliciously crafted DLL files or information disclosure. CVE-2021-27028 - A Memory Corruption Vulnerability in Autodesk FBX Review version 1.5.0 and prior may lead to remote code execution through maliciously crafted DLL files. CVE-2021-27029 - The user may be tricked into opening a malicious FBX file which may exploit a Null Pointer Dereference vulnerability in FBX's Review version 1.5.0 and prior causing the application to crash leading to a denial of service. CVE-2021-27030 - A user may be tricked into opening a malicious FBX file which may exploit a Directory Traversal Remote Code Execution vulnerability in FBX’s Review causing it to run arbitrary code on the system. CVE-2021-27031 - A user may be tricked into opening a malicious FBX file which may exploit a use-after-free vulnerability in FBX's Review causing the application to reference a memory location controlled by an unauthorized third party, thereby running arbitrary code on the system. CVE-2021-27044 - An Out-Of-Bounds Write Vulnerability in Autodesk FBX Review version 1.5.0 and prior may lead to code execution through maliciously crafted DLL files or information disclosure. CVE-2021-40157 - A user may be tricked into opening a malicious FBX file which may exploit an Untrusted Pointer Dereference vulnerability in FBX’s Review version 1.5.0 and prior causing it to run arbitrary code on the system.

Affected Products

Item: FBX-Review

Impacted Versions: 1.4.1.0, 1.5.0

Mitigated Versions: 1.5.2

Update Source:

Autodesk FBX-Review

Recommendations

Autodesk recommends that customers using the affected products listed above apply the available hotfix for their version via the Autodesk Desktop App or the Accounts Portal. Customers using previous versions that no longer qualify for full support should plan to upgrade to a supported version as soon as possible to avoid downtime and potential security vulnerabilities. Visit the Autodesk forum for more information about previous version support.

Acknowledgements

We would like to thank rgod for reporting CVE-2021-27028, CVE-2021-27029, CVE-2021-27030, CVE-2021-27031, Francis Provencher{PRL} reporting CVE-2021-27027 working with Trend Micro Zero Day Initiative, Mat Powell of Trend Micro Zero Day Initiative for reporting CVE-2021-27044 and CVE-2021-27030 and Anonymous working with Trend Micro Zero Day Initiative for reporting CVE-2021-40157, and CVE-2021-27031.

Revision History

Revision: 1.0

Date: 15/04/2021

Description: Initial Release

Revision: 1.1

Date: 13/09/2021

Description: Update Affected Products, Description