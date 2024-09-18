How to buy
Privacy | Do not sell or share my personal information | Cookie preferences | Report noncompliance | Terms of use | Legal | © 2024 Autodesk Inc. All rights reserved
Autodesk ID:ADSK-SA-2021-0001
Product, Service, Component:Autodesk® FBX-Review
Impact: Use-After-Free, Memory Corruption, Out-Of-Bounds Read, Untrusted Pointer Dereference, and Directory Traversal, Out-Of-Bounds Write
Severity:High
Original Publish: 15/04/2021
Last Revised:13/09/2021
|Severity
|CVSS Score
|Impact
|Low
|0.1 - 3.9
|A vulnerability where scope and impact of exploitation is restricted and the ability to exploit is extremely difficult.
|Medium
|4.0 - 6.9
|A vulnerability where exploitation is mitigated by factors such as difficulty to exploit, default configuration or ease of identification.
|High
|7.0 - 8.9
|A vulnerability, which if exploited, would directly impact the confidentiality, integrity or availability of user's data or processing resources.
|Critical
|9.0 - 10
|A vulnerability, which if exploited, would allow remote execution of malicious code without user action.
Applications and Services that utilize the Autodesk FBX Review have been affected by Use-After-Free, Memory Corruption, Out-Of-Bounds Read, Untrusted Pointer Dereference, Out-Of-Bounds Write, and Directory Traversal vulnerabilities. Exploitation of these vulnerabilities could lead to remote code execution and/or denial-of-service.
The details of the vulnerabilities are as follows:
CVE-2021-27027 - An Out-Of-Bounds Read Vulnerability in Autodesk FBX Review version 1.5.0 and prior may lead to code execution through maliciously crafted DLL files or information disclosure.
CVE-2021-27028 - A Memory Corruption Vulnerability in Autodesk FBX Review version 1.5.0 and prior may lead to remote code execution through maliciously crafted DLL files.
CVE-2021-27029 - The user may be tricked into opening a malicious FBX file which may exploit a Null Pointer Dereference vulnerability in FBX's Review version 1.5.0 and prior causing the application to crash leading to a denial of service.
CVE-2021-27030 - A user may be tricked into opening a malicious FBX file which may exploit a Directory Traversal Remote Code Execution vulnerability in FBX’s Review causing it to run arbitrary code on the system.
CVE-2021-27031 - A user may be tricked into opening a malicious FBX file which may exploit a use-after-free vulnerability in FBX's Review causing the application to reference a memory location controlled by an unauthorized third party, thereby running arbitrary code on the system.
CVE-2021-27044 - An Out-Of-Bounds Write Vulnerability in Autodesk FBX Review version 1.5.0 and prior may lead to code execution through maliciously crafted DLL files or information disclosure.
CVE-2021-40157 - A user may be tricked into opening a malicious FBX file which may exploit an Untrusted Pointer Dereference vulnerability in FBX’s Review version 1.5.0 and prior causing it to run arbitrary code on the system.
Item: FBX-Review
Impacted Versions: 1.4.1.0, 1.5.0
Mitigated Versions: 1.5.2
Update Source:
Autodesk recommends that customers using the affected products listed above apply the available hotfix for their version via the Autodesk Desktop App or the Accounts Portal. Customers using previous versions that no longer qualify for full support should plan to upgrade to a supported version as soon as possible to avoid downtime and potential security vulnerabilities. Visit the Autodesk forum for more information about previous version support.
We would like to thank rgod for reporting CVE-2021-27028, CVE-2021-27029, CVE-2021-27030, CVE-2021-27031, Francis Provencher{PRL} reporting CVE-2021-27027 working with Trend Micro Zero Day Initiative, Mat Powell of Trend Micro Zero Day Initiative for reporting CVE-2021-27044 and CVE-2021-27030 and Anonymous working with Trend Micro Zero Day Initiative for reporting CVE-2021-40157, and CVE-2021-27031.
Revision: 1.0
Date: 15/04/2021
Description: Initial Release
Revision: 1.1
Date: 13/09/2021
Description: Update Affected Products, Description
INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT IS PROVIDED “AS IS” IN CONNECTION WITH AUTODESK PRODUCTS. AUTODESK AND/OR ITS RESPECTIVE SUBSIDIARIES, AFFILIATES, SUPPLIERS AND LICENSORS AND ITS AND THEIR DIRECTORS, OFFICERS, EMPLOYEES, AGENTS AND REPRESENTATIVES MAKE NO REPRESENTATIONS ABOUT THE SITE, ANY PRODUCTS AND SERVICES CONTAINED ON THE SITE OR THE SUITABILITY OF THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THE MATERIALS, INFORMATION, CONTENT, DOCUMENTS, AND RELATED GRAPHICS PUBLISHED ON THIS SITE FOR ANY PURPOSE. THE SITE, ANY PRODUCTS OR SERVICES (INCLUDING WITHOUT LIMITATION, THIRD PARTY PRODUCTS AND SERVICES) OBTAINED THROUGH THE SITE, AND ALL SUCH INFORMATION, CONTENT, DOCUMENTS, AND RELATED GRAPHICS ARE PROVIDED FOR YOUR USE AT YOUR OWN RISK AND "AS IS" WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND. AUTODESK AND/OR ITS RESPECTIVE SUBSIDIARIES, AFFILIATES, SUPPLIERS AND LICENSORS HEREBY DISCLAIM ALL WARRANTIES AND CONDITIONS WITH REGARD TO THIS SITE, SUCH PRODUCTS AND SERVICES AND SUCH INFORMATION, CONTENT, DOCUMENTS, AND RELATED GRAPHICS, INCLUDING ALL IMPLIED WARRANTIES AND CONDITIONS OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE, TITLE, AND NON-INFRINGEMENT.