Autodesk ID: ADSK-SA-2024-0012
Product, Service, Component: Autodesk InfraWorks
Impact: Multiple
Severity: High
Original Publish: 7/16/2024
Last Revised: 7/16/2024
|Severity
|CVSS Score
|Impact
|Low
|0.1 - 3.9
|A vulnerability where scope and impact of exploitation is restricted and the ability to exploit is extremely difficult.
|Medium
|4.0 - 6.9
|A vulnerability where exploitation is mitigated by factors such as difficulty to exploit, default configuration or ease of identification.
|High
|7.0 - 8.9
|A vulnerability, which if exploited, would directly impact the confidentiality, integrity or availability of user's data or processing resources.
|Critical
|9.0 - 10
|A vulnerability, which if exploited, would allow remote execution of malicious code without user action.
Autodesk InfraWorks has been affected by multiple vulnerabilities detailed below. Exploitation of these vulnerabilities may lead to remote code execution and/or denial-of-service to the software and user devices.
The details of the vulnerabilities are as follows:
Library: Open Blas / LAPACK
CVE: CVE-2021-4048
Library: curl
CVE:
Library: Libexpat
CVE:
Library: POCO
CVE: CVE-2023-52389
Library: libcurl
CVE:
Library: zlib
CVE:
Library: Openssl
CVE:
*Note: Fixes Applied to Autodesk Traffic Simulation
Item: Autodesk InfraWorks
Impacted Versions: 2025, 2024.1
Mitigated Versions: 2025.0.1, 2024.1.3
Update Source:
Autodesk Access or Accounts Portal
*Note: Product list table contents subject to change.
Autodesk strongly recommends that customers of the affected products obtain and apply the latest hotfixes via Autodesk Access or the Accounts Portal. Customers using impacted product versions should then reinstall the software to apply the latest hotfixes.
Customers using previous versions that no longer qualify for full support should plan to upgrade to a supported version as soon as possible to avoid downtime and potential security vulnerabilities. Visit the Autodesk Knowledge Network for more information about previous version support.
Revision: 1.0
Date: 7/16/2024
Description: Initial Release of the Security Advisory
