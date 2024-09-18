Summary

Autodesk InfraWorks has been affected by multiple vulnerabilities detailed below. Exploitation of these vulnerabilities may lead to remote code execution and/or denial-of-service to the software and user devices.

Description

The details of the vulnerabilities are as follows:

Library: Open Blas / LAPACK

CVE: CVE-2021-4048

Library: curl

CVE:

Library: Libexpat

CVE:

Library: POCO

CVE: CVE-2023-52389

Library: libcurl

CVE:

Library: zlib

CVE:

Library: Openssl

CVE:

*Note: Fixes Applied to Autodesk Traffic Simulation

Affected Products

Item: Autodesk InfraWorks

Impacted Versions: 2025, 2024.1

Mitigated Versions: 2025.0.1, 2024.1.3

Update Source:

Autodesk Access or Accounts Portal

*Note: Product list table contents subject to change.

Recommendations

Autodesk strongly recommends that customers of the affected products obtain and apply the latest hotfixes via Autodesk Access or the Accounts Portal. Customers using impacted product versions should then reinstall the software to apply the latest hotfixes.

Customers using previous versions that no longer qualify for full support should plan to upgrade to a supported version as soon as possible to avoid downtime and potential security vulnerabilities. Visit the Autodesk Knowledge Network for more information about previous version support.

Revision History

Revision: 1.0

Date: 7/16/2024

Description: Initial Release of the Security Advisory