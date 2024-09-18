Autodesk Trust Center

Security advisory

Advisories are used to communicate information related to vulnerabilities identified with Autodesk® products and services. This includes any fixes or workarounds that are applicable to the affected product.

ActionScript Byte Code “ABC” Vulnerability in the Autodesk FBX Review software

Autodesk ID: ADSK-SA-2024-0005

Product, Service, Component: Autodesk FBX Review

Impact: Out-Of-Bounds Write

Severity: High

Original Publish: 3/14/2024

Last Revised: 3/14/2024

Summary

Applications and services utilizing the Autodesk® FBX® Review software have been affected by an Out-Of-Bounds Write vulnerability. Exploitation of this vulnerability may lead to code execution.

Description

The details of the vulnerability is as follows:

  1. CVE-2024-23139 - An Out-Of-Bounds Write Vulnerability in Autodesk FBX Review version 1.5.3.0 and prior may lead to code execution or information disclosure through maliciously crafted ActionScript Byte Code “ABC” files. ABC files are created by the Flash compiler and contain executable code. This vulnerability in conjunction with other vulnerabilities could lead to code execution in the context of the current process.

Affected Products

Item: Autodesk FBX Review

Impacted Versions: 1.5.3.0

Mitigated Versions: 1.5.4.0

Update Source:

Autodesk FBX-Review

 

*Note: Product list table contents subject to change.

Recommendations

Autodesk strongly recommends that customers using the affected product listed above apply the available hotfix for their version via the Autodesk App Store. Customers using previous versions that no longer qualify for full support should plan to upgrade to a supported version as soon as possible to avoid downtime and potential security vulnerabilities. Visit the Autodesk forum for more information about previous version support.

Acknowledgements

We would like to thank the followingfor reporting the relevantissues and for working with Autodesk to help protect our customers:

  • Michael DePlante from Trend Micro Zero Day Initiative team for reporting CVE-2024-23139.

Related Information

Revision History

Revision: 1.0

Date: 3/14/2024

Description: Initial Release of the Security Advisory

Disclaimer

