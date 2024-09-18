Summary

Autodesk AutoCAD and certain AutoCAD-based products are affected by multiple vulnerabilities listed below. Exploitation of these vulnerabilities can lead to code execution. Exploitation of these vulnerabilities requires user interaction.

Description

The details of the vulnerabilities are as follows:

CVE-2025-1427: A maliciously crafted CATPRODUCT file, when parsed through Autodesk AutoCAD, can force an Uninitialized Variable vulnerability. A malicious actor can leverage this vulnerability to cause a crash, read sensitive data, or execute arbitrary code in the context of the current process. CVE-2025-1649: A maliciously crafted CATPRODUCT file, when parsed through Autodesk AutoCAD, can force an Uninitialized Variable vulnerability. A malicious actor can leverage this vulnerability to cause a crash, read sensitive data, or execute arbitrary code in the context of the current process. CVE-2025-1650: A maliciously crafted CATPRODUCT file, when parsed through Autodesk AutoCAD, can force an Uninitialized Variable vulnerability. A malicious actor can leverage this vulnerability to cause a crash, read sensitive data, or execute arbitrary code in the context of the current process. CVE-2025-1428: A maliciously crafted CATPART file, when parsed through Autodesk AutoCAD, can force an Out-of-Bounds Read vulnerability. A malicious actor can leverage this vulnerability to cause a crash, read sensitive data, or execute arbitrary code in the context of the current process. CVE-2025-1429: A maliciously crafted MODEL file, when parsed through Autodesk AutoCAD, can force a Heap-Based Overflow vulnerability. A malicious actor can leverage this vulnerability to cause a crash, read sensitive data, or execute arbitrary code in the context of the current process. CVE-2025-1651: A maliciously crafted MODEL file, when parsed through Autodesk AutoCAD, can force a Heap-Based Overflow vulnerability. A malicious actor can leverage this vulnerability to cause a crash, read sensitive data, or execute arbitrary code in the context of the current process. CVE-2025-1430: A maliciously crafted SLDPRT file, when parsed through Autodesk AutoCAD, can force a Memory Corruption vulnerability. A malicious actor can leverage this vulnerability to execute arbitrary code in the context of the current process. CVE-2025-1431: A maliciously crafted SLDPRT file, when parsed through Autodesk AutoCAD, can force an Out-of-Bounds Read vulnerability. A malicious actor can leverage this vulnerability to cause a crash, read sensitive data, or execute arbitrary code in the context of the current process. CVE-2025-1432: A maliciously crafted 3DM file, when parsed through Autodesk AutoCAD, can force a Use-After-Free vulnerability. A malicious actor can leverage this vulnerability to cause a crash, read sensitive data, or execute arbitrary code in the context of the current process. CVE-2025-1433: A maliciously crafted MODEL file, when parsed through Autodesk AutoCAD, can force an Out-of-Bounds Read vulnerability. A malicious actor can leverage this vulnerability to cause a crash, read sensitive data, or execute arbitrary code in the context of the current process. CVE-2025-1652: A maliciously crafted MODEL file, when parsed through Autodesk AutoCAD, can force an Out-of-Bounds Read vulnerability. A malicious actor can leverage this vulnerability to cause a crash, read sensitive data, or execute arbitrary code in the context of the current process.

Affected Products

Item: Autodesk AutoCAD, Autodesk AutoCAD Architecture, Autodesk AutoCAD Electrical, Autodesk AutoCAD Mechanical, Autodesk AutoCAD MEP, Autodesk AutoCAD Plant 3D, Autodesk Civil 3D, Autodesk Advance Steel, Autodesk AutoCAD Map 3D.

Impacted Versions: 2025, 2024, 2023, 2022

Mitigated Versions: 2025.1.2, 2024.1.7, 2023.1.7, 2022.1.6

Update Source: Autodesk Access or Accounts Portal, 2022: The AKN article

*Note: Product list contents subject to change.

**Note: Users of Autodesk Advance Steel, Autodesk Civil 3D, and the specialized toolsets of AutoCAD need to install either the AutoCAD product update(s) listed above or a more recent product version. These security fixes are not included in the updates specific to individual toolsets.

Recommendations

Autodesk highly recommends that users of the affected products install the latest mitigated product versions noted above, as applicable, via Autodesk Access or the Accounts Portal. As a general best practice, we also recommend that users only open files from trusted sources.

Acknowledgements

We thank the following researcher for reporting the relevant issues and for working with Autodesk to help protect our users:

Rocco Calvi (@TecR0c) with TecSecurity working with Trend Micro Zero Day Initiative for reporting CVE-2025-1427, CVE-2025-1428, CVE-2025-1429, CVE-2025-1430, CVE-2025-1431, CVE-2025-1432, CVE-2025-1649, CVE-2025-1650 and CVE-2025-1651

Bobby Gould and Mat Powell of Trend Micro Zero Day Initiative for reporting CVE-2025-1433 and CVE-2025-1652

Revision History

Revision: 1.0

Date: 03/13/2025

Description: Initial Release of the Security Advisory

Revision: 1.1

Date: 04/03/2025

Description: Updated Affected Products

Revision: 1.2

Date: 04/10/2025

Description: Updated Affected Products

Revision: 1.3

Date: 04/22/2025

Description: Updated Affected Products

Revision: 1.4

Date: 04/24/2025

Description: Updated Affected Products

Revision: 1.5

Date: 04/25/2025

Description: Updated Affected Products