Security advisory

Advisories are used to communicate information related to vulnerabilities identified with Autodesk® products and services. This includes any fixes or workarounds that are applicable to the affected product.

Vulnerabilities in the Autodesk® desktop app (ADA)

Autodesk ID: ADSK-SA-2022-0015

Product, Service, Component: Autodesk® desktop app (ADA)

Impact: Improper Privilege Management

Severity: High

Original Publish: 7/22/2022

Last Revised: 7/22/2022

Severity CVSS Score Impact
Low 0.1 - 3.9 A vulnerability where scope and impact of exploitation is restricted and the ability to exploit is extremely difficult.
Medium 4.0 - 6.9 A vulnerability where exploitation is mitigated by factors such as difficulty to exploit, default configuration or ease of identification.
High 7.0 - 8.9 A vulnerability, which if exploited, would directly impact the confidentiality, integrity or availability of user's data or processing resources.
Critical 9.0 - 10 A vulnerability, which if exploited, would allow remote execution of malicious code without user action.

Summary

Autodesk® desktop app (ADA) product has been affected by an Improper Privilege Management vulnerability detailed below. Exploitation of these vulnerabilities may lead to code execution and/or denial-of-service to the software and user devices.

Description

The details of the vulnerabilities are as follows:

  1. CVE-2022-33882 - Under certain conditions, an attacker could create an unintended sphere of control through a vulnerability present in file delete operation in Autodesk desktop app (ADA). An attacker could leverage this vulnerability to escalate privileges and execute arbitrary code.

Affected Products

Item: Autodesk® desktop app (ADA)

Impacted Versions: 8.4.0.50 and prior versions

Mitigated Versions: 8.5.0

Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App

Recommendations

Autodesk strongly recommends users apply the latest update for Autodesk® desktop app (ADA). To proceed, allow the self-update when prompted by clicking the “Exit and update” button or install the latest version from the update source as listed in the table above.

Acknowledgements

We would like to thank the following for reporting the relevant issues and for working with Autodesk to help protect our customers:

  • Michael DePlante (@izobashi) of Trend Micro Zero Day Initiative for reporting CVE-2022-33882

Revision History

Revision: 1.0

Date: 7/22/2022

Description: Description: Initial Release of the Security Advisory

Disclaimer

