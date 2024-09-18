Summary

Autodesk Navisworks is affected by multiple DWFX vulnerabilities listed below. Exploitation of these vulnerabilities can lead to code execution. Exploitation of these vulnerabilities requires user interaction.

Description

The details of the vulnerabilities are as follows:

CVE-2025-1658: A maliciously crafted DWFX file, when parsed through Autodesk Navisworks, can force an Out-of-Bounds Read vulnerability. A malicious actor can leverage this vulnerability to cause a crash, read sensitive data, or execute arbitrary code in the context of the current process. CVE-2025-1659: A maliciously crafted DWFX file, when parsed through Autodesk Navisworks, can force an Out-of-Bounds Read vulnerability. A malicious actor can leverage this vulnerability to cause a crash, read sensitive data, or execute arbitrary code in the context of the current process. CVE-2025-1660: A maliciously crafted DWFX file, when parsed through Autodesk Navisworks, can force a Memory Corruption vulnerability. A malicious actor can leverage this vulnerability to execute arbitrary code in the context of the current process.

Affected Products

Item: Autodesk Navisworks Freedom, Autodesk Navisworks Simulate, Autodesk Navisworks Manage

Impacted Versions: 2025

Mitigated Versions: 2025.5

Update Source: Autodesk Access or Accounts Portal

*Note: Product list table contents subject to change.

Recommendations

Autodesk highly recommends that users of the affected products install the latest mitigated product versions noted above, as applicable, via Autodesk Access or the Accounts Portal. As a general best practice, we also recommend that users only open files from trusted sources.

These CVEs impact the file parsing functionality in Autodesk Navisworks. Fixes for these vulnerabilities will be issued for impacted versions in an upcoming release. Product users can take the following steps to mitigate the impact of these vulnerabilities:

Refrain from opening untrusted DWFX files.

For further updates, please refer to this advisory for additional release information.

Acknowledgements

We thank the following researcher for reporting the relevant issues and for working with Autodesk to help protect our customers:

Mat Powell of Trend Micro Zero Day Initiative for reporting CVE-2025-1658, CVE-2025-1660 and CVE-2025-1659

Revision History

Revision: 1.0

Date: 04/01/2025

Description: Initial Release of the Security Advisory

Revision: 1.1

Date: 04/28/2025

Description: Updated Affected Products