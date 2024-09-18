Summary

Autodesk DWG TrueView product may be affected by a Stack-based Overflow vulnerability.

Description

The details of the vulnerability are as follows:

CVE-2024-23138: A maliciously crafted DWG file when parsed through Autodesk DWG TrueView can be used to cause a Stack-based Overflow. A malicious actor can leverage this vulnerability to cause a crash, read sensitive data, or execute arbitrary code in the context of the current process.

Affected Products

Item: Autodesk AutoCAD

Impacted Versions: 2024, 2023, 2022, 2021

Mitigated Versions: 2024.1.3, 2023.1.5, 2022.1.4, 2021.1.4

Update Source:

Autodesk Access or Accounts Portal

Item: Autodesk AutoCAD Architecture

Impacted Versions: 2024, 2023, 2022, 2021

Mitigated Versions: 2024.1.3, 2023.1.5, 2022.1.4, 2021.1.4**

Update Source:

Autodesk Access or Accounts Portal

Item: Autodesk AutoCAD Electrical

Impacted Versions: 2024, 2023, 2022, 2021

Mitigated Versions: 2024.1.3, 2023.1.5, 2022.1.4, 2021.1.4**

Update Source:

Autodesk Access or Accounts Portal

Item: Autodesk AutoCAD Map 3D

Impacted Versions: 2024, 2023, 2022, 2021

Mitigated Versions: 2024.1.3, 2023.1.5, 2022.1.4, 2021.1.4**

Update Source:

Autodesk Access or Accounts Portal

Item: Autodesk AutoCAD Mechanical

Impacted Versions: 2024, 2023, 2022, 2021

Mitigated Versions: 2024.1.3, 2023.1.5, 2022.1.4, 2021.1.4**

Update Source:

Autodesk Access or Accounts Portal

Item: Autodesk AutoCAD MEP

Impacted Versions: 2024, 2023, 2022, 2021

Mitigated Versions: 2024.1.3, 2023.1.5, 2022.1.4, 2021.1.4**

Update Source:

Autodesk Access or Accounts Portal

Item: Autodesk AutoCAD Plant 3D

Impacted Versions: 2024, 2023, 2022, 2021

Mitigated Versions: 2024.1.3, 2023.1.5, 2022.1.4, 2021.1.4**

Update Source:

Autodesk Access or Accounts Portal

Item: Autodesk Civil 3D

Impacted Versions: 2024, 2023, 2022, 2021

Mitigated Versions: 2024.1.3, 2023.1.5, 2022.1.4, 2021.1.4**

Update Source:

Autodesk Access or Accounts Portal

Item: Autodesk Advance Steel

Impacted Versions: 2024, 2023, 2022, 2021

Mitigated Versions: 2024.1.3, 2023.1.5, 2022.1.4, 2021.1.4**

Update Source:

Autodesk Access or Accounts Portal

Item: Autodesk AutoCAD LT

Impacted Versions: 2024, 2023, 2022, 2021

Mitigated Versions: 2024.1.3, 2023.1.5, 2022.1.4, 2021.1.4

Update Source:

Autodesk Access or Accounts Portal

Item: Autodesk AutoCAD Mac

Impacted Versions: 2024, 2023, 2022

Mitigated Versions: 2024.1.2, 2023.3.1, 2022.4.1

Update Source:

Autodesk Access or Accounts Portal

Item: Autodesk AutoCAD LT for Mac

Impacted Versions: 2024, 2023, 2022

Mitigated Versions: 2024.1.2, 2023.3.1, 2022.4.1

Update Source:

Autodesk Access or Accounts Portal

Item: DWG TrueView

Impacted Versions: 2024, 2023, 2022

Mitigated Versions: 2024.1.3, 2023.1.5, 2022.1.4

Update Source:

Free Autodesk Viewer

*Note: Product list table contents subject to change.

Recommendations

Autodesk strongly recommends that users of the 2022 version of DWG TrueView listed in the table above upgrade to the latest version via theFree Autodesk Viewer page. Customers using previous versions that no longer qualify for fullsupport should plan to upgrade to a supported version as soon as possible to avoid downtime and potential security vulnerabilities. Visit the Autodesk Knowledge Network for more information about previous version support. for more information about previous version support.

Acknowledgements

We thank the following researcher for reporting the relevant issues and for working with Autodesk to help protect our customers:

Francis Provencher {PRL} working with Trend Micro Zero Day Initiative for reporting CVE-2024-23138

Related Information

More information on related security advisories can be found on the Autodesk Trust Center.

Revision History

Revision: 1.0

Date: 3/14/2024

Description: Initial Release of the Security Advisory

Revision: 1.1

Date: 3/22/2024

Description: Updated Affected Table for AutoCAD 2024, 2022 and 2021 update and DWG TrueView 2024 and 2022 update

Revision: 1.2

Date: 7/23/2024

Description: Updated Affected Table for Autodesk AutoCAD Mac and Autodesk AutoCAD LT for Mac