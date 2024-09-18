& Construction
Integrated BIM tools, including Revit, AutoCAD, and Civil 3D
& Manufacturing
Professional CAD/CAM tools built on Inventor and AutoCAD
& Entertainment
Entertainment content creation tools, including 3ds Max and Maya
Autodesk ID: ADSK-SA-2024-0006
Product, Service, Component: TrueView
Impact: Stack-based Overflow
Severity: High
Original Publish: 3/14/2024
Last Revised: 7/23/2024
|Severity
|CVSS Score
|Impact
|Low
|0.1 - 3.9
|A vulnerability where scope and impact of exploitation is restricted and the ability to exploit is extremely difficult.
|Medium
|4.0 - 6.9
|A vulnerability where exploitation is mitigated by factors such as difficulty to exploit, default configuration or ease of identification.
|High
|7.0 - 8.9
|A vulnerability, which if exploited, would directly impact the confidentiality, integrity or availability of user's data or processing resources.
|Critical
|9.0 - 10
|A vulnerability, which if exploited, would allow remote execution of malicious code without user action.
Autodesk DWG TrueView product may be affected by a Stack-based Overflow vulnerability.
The details of the vulnerability are as follows:
CVE-2024-23138: A maliciously crafted DWG file when parsed through Autodesk DWG TrueView can be used to cause a Stack-based Overflow. A malicious actor can leverage this vulnerability to cause a crash, read sensitive data, or execute arbitrary code in the context of the current process.
Item: Autodesk AutoCAD
Impacted Versions: 2024, 2023, 2022, 2021
Mitigated Versions: 2024.1.3, 2023.1.5, 2022.1.4, 2021.1.4
Update Source:
Autodesk Access or Accounts Portal
Item: Autodesk AutoCAD Architecture
Impacted Versions: 2024, 2023, 2022, 2021
Mitigated Versions: 2024.1.3, 2023.1.5, 2022.1.4, 2021.1.4**
Update Source:
Autodesk Access or Accounts Portal
Item: Autodesk AutoCAD Electrical
Impacted Versions: 2024, 2023, 2022, 2021
Mitigated Versions: 2024.1.3, 2023.1.5, 2022.1.4, 2021.1.4**
Update Source:
Autodesk Access or Accounts Portal
Item: Autodesk AutoCAD Map 3D
Impacted Versions: 2024, 2023, 2022, 2021
Mitigated Versions: 2024.1.3, 2023.1.5, 2022.1.4, 2021.1.4**
Update Source:
Autodesk Access or Accounts Portal
Item: Autodesk AutoCAD Mechanical
Impacted Versions: 2024, 2023, 2022, 2021
Mitigated Versions: 2024.1.3, 2023.1.5, 2022.1.4, 2021.1.4**
Update Source:
Autodesk Access or Accounts Portal
Item: Autodesk AutoCAD MEP
Impacted Versions: 2024, 2023, 2022, 2021
Mitigated Versions: 2024.1.3, 2023.1.5, 2022.1.4, 2021.1.4**
Update Source:
Autodesk Access or Accounts Portal
Item: Autodesk AutoCAD Plant 3D
Impacted Versions: 2024, 2023, 2022, 2021
Mitigated Versions: 2024.1.3, 2023.1.5, 2022.1.4, 2021.1.4**
Update Source:
Autodesk Access or Accounts Portal
Item: Autodesk Civil 3D
Impacted Versions: 2024, 2023, 2022, 2021
Mitigated Versions: 2024.1.3, 2023.1.5, 2022.1.4, 2021.1.4**
Update Source:
Autodesk Access or Accounts Portal
Item: Autodesk Advance Steel
Impacted Versions: 2024, 2023, 2022, 2021
Mitigated Versions: 2024.1.3, 2023.1.5, 2022.1.4, 2021.1.4**
Update Source:
Autodesk Access or Accounts Portal
Item: Autodesk AutoCAD LT
Impacted Versions: 2024, 2023, 2022, 2021
Mitigated Versions: 2024.1.3, 2023.1.5, 2022.1.4, 2021.1.4
Update Source:
Autodesk Access or Accounts Portal
Item: Autodesk AutoCAD Mac
Impacted Versions: 2024, 2023, 2022
Mitigated Versions: 2024.1.2, 2023.3.1, 2022.4.1
Update Source:
Autodesk Access or Accounts Portal
Item: Autodesk AutoCAD LT for Mac
Impacted Versions: 2024, 2023, 2022
Mitigated Versions: 2024.1.2, 2023.3.1, 2022.4.1
Update Source:
Autodesk Access or Accounts Portal
Item: DWG TrueView
Impacted Versions: 2024, 2023, 2022
Mitigated Versions: 2024.1.3, 2023.1.5, 2022.1.4
Update Source:
*Note: Product list table contents subject to change.
Autodesk strongly recommends that users of the 2022 version of DWG TrueView listed in the table above upgrade to the latest version via theFree Autodesk Viewer page. Customers using previous versions that no longer qualify for fullsupport should plan to upgrade to a supported version as soon as possible to avoid downtime and potential security vulnerabilities. Visit the Autodesk Knowledge Network for more information about previous version support. for more information about previous version support.
We thank the following researcher for reporting the relevant issues and for working with Autodesk to help protect our customers:
Francis Provencher {PRL} working with Trend Micro Zero Day Initiative for reporting CVE-2024-23138
More information on related security advisories can be found on the Autodesk Trust Center.
Revision: 1.0
Date: 3/14/2024
Description: Initial Release of the Security Advisory
Revision: 1.1
Date: 3/22/2024
Description: Updated Affected Table for AutoCAD 2024, 2022 and 2021 update and DWG TrueView 2024 and 2022 update
Revision: 1.2
Date: 7/23/2024
Description: Updated Affected Table for Autodesk AutoCAD Mac and Autodesk AutoCAD LT for Mac
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