Autodesk ID: ADSK-SA-2023-0018
Product, Service, Component:Autodesk AutoCAD, Advance Steel and Civil 3D
Impact:Out-of-Bounds Write, Heap-based Buffer Overflow, Untrusted Pointer Dereference, Memory Corruption
Severity: High
Original Publish:8/24/2023
Last Revised:3/20/2024
Autodesk AutoCAD and certain AutoCAD-based products have been affected by Out-of-Bounds Write, Heap-based Buffer Overflow, Untrusted Pointer Dereference, and Memory Corruption vulnerabilities.
The details of the vulnerabilities are as follows:
CVE-2023-29073 - A maliciously crafted MODEL file when parsed through Autodesk AutoCAD2024, 2023, 2022 and 2021 can be used to cause a Heap-Based Buffer Overflow. A malicious actor can leverage this vulnerability to cause a crash, read sensitive data, or execute arbitrary code in the context of the current process.
2)CVE- 2023-29074- A maliciously crafted CATPART file when parsed through Autodesk AutoCAD2024, 2023,2022 and 2021 can be used to cause an Out-Of-Bounds Write. A malicious actor can leverage this vulnerability to cause a crash, read sensitive data, or execute arbitrary code in the context of the current process.
3)CVE-2023-29075 - A maliciously crafted PRT file when parsed through Autodesk AutoCAD2024, 2023, 2022 and 2021 can be used to cause an Out-Of-Bounds Write. A malicious actor can leverage this vulnerability to cause a crash, read sensitive data, or execute arbitrary code in the context of the current process.
4)CVE-2023-29076 - A maliciously crafted MODEL, SLDASM, SAT or CATPART file when parsed through Autodesk AutoCAD2024, 2023, 2022 and 2021 could cause memory corruption vulnerability. This vulnerability, along with other vulnerabilities, could lead to code execution in the current process.
5)CVE-2023-41139 - A maliciously crafted STP file when parsed through Autodesk AutoCAD2024, 2023, 2022 and 2021 can be used to dereference an untrusted pointer. This vulnerability, along with other vulnerabilities, could lead to code execution in the current process.
6)CVE-2023-41140 - A maliciously crafted PRT file when parsed through Autodesk AutoCAD2024, 2023, 2022 and 2021 can be used to cause a Heap-Based Buffer Overflow. A malicious actor can leverage this vulnerability to cause a crash, read sensitive data, or execute arbitrary code in the context of the current process.
Item: Autodesk AutoCAD
Impacted Versions: 2024, 2023, 2022, 2021
Mitigated Versions: 2024.1.1, 2024.1.2, 2023.1.4, 2022.1.4, 2021.1.4
Update Source:
Autodesk Access orAccounts Portal
Item: Autodesk® AutoCAD® Architecture
Impacted Versions: 2024, 2023, 2022, 2021
Mitigated Versions: 2024.1.1, 2024.1.2, 2023.1.4, 2022.1.4, 2021.1.4**
Update Source:
Autodesk Access orAccounts Portal
Item: Autodesk® AutoCAD® Electrical
Impacted Versions: 2024, 2023, 2022, 2021
Mitigated Versions: 2024.1.1, 2024.1.2, 2023.1.4, 2022.1.4, 2021.1.4**
Update Source:
Autodesk Access orAccounts Portal
Item: Autodesk® AutoCAD® Map 3D
Impacted Versions: 2024, 2023, 2022, 2021
Mitigated Versions: 2024.1.1, 2024.1.2, 2023.1.4, 2022.1.4, 2021.1.4**
Update Source:
Autodesk Access orAccounts Portal
Item: Autodesk® AutoCAD® Mechanical
Impacted Versions: 2024, 2023, 2022, 2021
Mitigated Versions: 2024.1.1, 2024.1.2, 2023.1.4, 2022.1.4, 2021.1.4**
Update Source:
Autodesk Access orAccounts Portal
Item: Autodesk® AutoCAD® MEP
Impacted Versions: 2024, 2023, 2022, 2021
Mitigated Versions: 2024.1.1, 2024.1.2, 2023.1.4, 2022.1.4, 2021.1.4**
Update Source:
Autodesk Access orAccounts Portal
Item: Autodesk® AutoCAD® Plant 3D
Impacted Versions: 2024, 2023, 2022, 2021
Mitigated Versions: 2024.1.1, 2024.1.2, 2023.1.4, 2022.1.4, 2021.1.4 **
Update Source:
Autodesk Access orAccounts Portal
Item: Autodesk® AutoCAD LT®
Impacted Versions: 2024, 2023, 2022, 2021
Mitigated Versions: 2024.1.1, 2024.1.2, 2023.1.4, 2022.1.4, 2021.1.4
Update Source:
Autodesk Access orAccounts Portal
Item: Autodesk AutoCAD Mac
Impacted Versions: 2024, 2023, 2022
Mitigated Versions: 2024.1,2023.3, 2022.4
Update Source:
Autodesk Access orAccounts Portal
Item: Autodesk AutoCAD LT for Mac
Impacted Versions: 2024, 2023, 2022
Mitigated Versions: 2024.1,2023.3, 2022.4
Update Source:
Autodesk Access orAccounts Portal
Item: Autodesk Civil 3D
Impacted Versions: 2024, 2023, 2022, 2021
Mitigated Versions: 2024.1.1, 2024.1.2, 2023.1.4, 2022.1.4, 2021.1.4**
Update Source:
Autodesk Access orAccounts Portal
Item: Autodesk Advance Steel
Impacted Versions: 2024, 2023, 2022, 2021
Mitigated Versions: 2024.1.1, 2024.1.2, 2023.1.4, 2022.1.4, 2021.1.4**
Update Source:
Autodesk Access orAccounts Portal
*Note: Product list table contents subject to change.
** Note: Users of Autodesk Advance Steel, Autodesk Civil 3D, and the specialized toolsets of AutoCAD need to install either the AutoCAD product update(s) listed above or a more recent product version. These security fixes are not included in the updates specific to individual toolsets.
Autodesk strongly recommends that users of the 2024, and 2023 versions of Autodesk Advance Steel, Autodesk Civil 3D, AutoCAD, AutoCAD LT, and AutoCAD-based specialized toolsets listed in the table above install the latest AutoCAD or AutoCAD LT 2023 updates, as applicable, via Autodesk Access or the Accounts Portal.
Autodesk strongly recommends that users of the 2024 versions of Autodesk AutoCAD Mac and AutoCAD LT for Mac install the latest AutoCAD Mac or AutoCAD LT for Mac 2024 updates, as applicable, via Autodesk Access or the Accounts Portal.
Customers using previous versions that no longer qualify for full support should plan to upgrade to a supported version as soon as possible to avoid downtime and potential security vulnerabilities. Visit the Autodesk Knowledge Network for more information about previous version support.
We would like to thank the following researcherfor reporting the relevantissues and for working with Autodesk to help protect our customers:
Mat Powell of Trend Micro Zero Day Initiative for reporting CVE-2023-29073, CVE-2023-29074, CVE-2023-29075, CVE-2023-29076, CVE-2023-41139, CVE-2023-41140
More information on related security advisories can be found on the Autodesk Trust Center.
Revision: 1.0
Date: 8/24/2023
Description: Initial Release of the Security Advisory
Revision: 1.1
Date: 11/15/2023
Description: Updated Affected Table for 2024 Update
Revision: 1.2
Date: 3/20/2024
Description: Updated Affected Table for 2022 and 2021 Update
