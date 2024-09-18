Summary

Autodesk AutoCAD and certain AutoCAD-based products have been affected by Out-of-Bounds Write, Heap-based Buffer Overflow, Untrusted Pointer Dereference, and Memory Corruption vulnerabilities.

Description

The details of the vulnerabilities are as follows:

CVE-2023-29073 - A maliciously crafted MODEL file when parsed through Autodesk AutoCAD2024, 2023, 2022 and 2021 can be used to cause a Heap-Based Buffer Overflow. A malicious actor can leverage this vulnerability to cause a crash, read sensitive data, or execute arbitrary code in the context of the current process.

2)CVE- 2023-29074- A maliciously crafted CATPART file when parsed through Autodesk AutoCAD2024, 2023,2022 and 2021 can be used to cause an Out-Of-Bounds Write. A malicious actor can leverage this vulnerability to cause a crash, read sensitive data, or execute arbitrary code in the context of the current process.

3)CVE-2023-29075 - A maliciously crafted PRT file when parsed through Autodesk AutoCAD2024, 2023, 2022 and 2021 can be used to cause an Out-Of-Bounds Write. A malicious actor can leverage this vulnerability to cause a crash, read sensitive data, or execute arbitrary code in the context of the current process.

4)CVE-2023-29076 - A maliciously crafted MODEL, SLDASM, SAT or CATPART file when parsed through Autodesk AutoCAD2024, 2023, 2022 and 2021 could cause memory corruption vulnerability. This vulnerability, along with other vulnerabilities, could lead to code execution in the current process.

5)CVE-2023-41139 - A maliciously crafted STP file when parsed through Autodesk AutoCAD2024, 2023, 2022 and 2021 can be used to dereference an untrusted pointer. This vulnerability, along with other vulnerabilities, could lead to code execution in the current process.

6)CVE-2023-41140 - A maliciously crafted PRT file when parsed through Autodesk AutoCAD2024, 2023, 2022 and 2021 can be used to cause a Heap-Based Buffer Overflow. A malicious actor can leverage this vulnerability to cause a crash, read sensitive data, or execute arbitrary code in the context of the current process.

Affected Products

Item: Autodesk AutoCAD

Impacted Versions: 2024, 2023, 2022, 2021

Mitigated Versions: 2024.1.1, 2024.1.2, 2023.1.4, 2022.1.4, 2021.1.4

Update Source:

Autodesk Access orAccounts Portal

Item: Autodesk® AutoCAD® Architecture

Impacted Versions: 2024, 2023, 2022, 2021

Mitigated Versions: 2024.1.1, 2024.1.2, 2023.1.4, 2022.1.4, 2021.1.4**

Update Source:

Autodesk Access orAccounts Portal

Item: Autodesk® AutoCAD® Electrical

Impacted Versions: 2024, 2023, 2022, 2021

Mitigated Versions: 2024.1.1, 2024.1.2, 2023.1.4, 2022.1.4, 2021.1.4**

Update Source:

Autodesk Access orAccounts Portal

Item: Autodesk® AutoCAD® Map 3D

Impacted Versions: 2024, 2023, 2022, 2021

Mitigated Versions: 2024.1.1, 2024.1.2, 2023.1.4, 2022.1.4, 2021.1.4**

Update Source:

Autodesk Access orAccounts Portal

Item: Autodesk® AutoCAD® Mechanical

Impacted Versions: 2024, 2023, 2022, 2021

Mitigated Versions: 2024.1.1, 2024.1.2, 2023.1.4, 2022.1.4, 2021.1.4**

Update Source:

Autodesk Access orAccounts Portal

Item: Autodesk® AutoCAD® MEP

Impacted Versions: 2024, 2023, 2022, 2021

Mitigated Versions: 2024.1.1, 2024.1.2, 2023.1.4, 2022.1.4, 2021.1.4**

Update Source:

Autodesk Access orAccounts Portal

Item: Autodesk® AutoCAD® Plant 3D

Impacted Versions: 2024, 2023, 2022, 2021

Mitigated Versions: 2024.1.1, 2024.1.2, 2023.1.4, 2022.1.4, 2021.1.4 **

Update Source:

Autodesk Access orAccounts Portal

Item: Autodesk® AutoCAD LT®

Impacted Versions: 2024, 2023, 2022, 2021

Mitigated Versions: 2024.1.1, 2024.1.2, 2023.1.4, 2022.1.4, 2021.1.4

Update Source:

Autodesk Access orAccounts Portal

Item: Autodesk AutoCAD Mac

Impacted Versions: 2024, 2023, 2022

Mitigated Versions: 2024.1,2023.3, 2022.4

Update Source:

Autodesk Access orAccounts Portal

Item: Autodesk AutoCAD LT for Mac

Impacted Versions: 2024, 2023, 2022

Mitigated Versions: 2024.1,2023.3, 2022.4

Update Source:

Autodesk Access orAccounts Portal

Item: Autodesk Civil 3D

Impacted Versions: 2024, 2023, 2022, 2021

Mitigated Versions: 2024.1.1, 2024.1.2, 2023.1.4, 2022.1.4, 2021.1.4**

Update Source:

Autodesk Access orAccounts Portal

Item: Autodesk Advance Steel

Impacted Versions: 2024, 2023, 2022, 2021

Mitigated Versions: 2024.1.1, 2024.1.2, 2023.1.4, 2022.1.4, 2021.1.4**

Update Source:

Autodesk Access orAccounts Portal

*Note: Product list table contents subject to change.

** Note: Users of Autodesk Advance Steel, Autodesk Civil 3D, and the specialized toolsets of AutoCAD need to install either the AutoCAD product update(s) listed above or a more recent product version. These security fixes are not included in the updates specific to individual toolsets.

Recommendations

Autodesk strongly recommends that users of the 2024, and 2023 versions of Autodesk Advance Steel, Autodesk Civil 3D, AutoCAD, AutoCAD LT, and AutoCAD-based specialized toolsets listed in the table above install the latest AutoCAD or AutoCAD LT 2023 updates, as applicable, via Autodesk Access or the Accounts Portal.

Autodesk strongly recommends that users of the 2024 versions of Autodesk AutoCAD Mac and AutoCAD LT for Mac install the latest AutoCAD Mac or AutoCAD LT for Mac 2024 updates, as applicable, via Autodesk Access or the Accounts Portal.

Customers using previous versions that no longer qualify for full support should plan to upgrade to a supported version as soon as possible to avoid downtime and potential security vulnerabilities. Visit the Autodesk Knowledge Network for more information about previous version support.

Acknowledgements

We would like to thank the following researcherfor reporting the relevantissues and for working with Autodesk to help protect our customers:

Mat Powell of Trend Micro Zero Day Initiative for reporting CVE-2023-29073, CVE-2023-29074, CVE-2023-29075, CVE-2023-29076, CVE-2023-41139, CVE-2023-41140

Related Information

More information on related security advisories can be found on the Autodesk Trust Center.

Revision History

Revision: 1.0

Date: 8/24/2023

Description: Initial Release of the Security Advisory

Revision: 1.1

Date: 11/15/2023

Description: Updated Affected Table for 2024 Update

Revision: 1.2

Date: 3/20/2024

Description: Updated Affected Table for 2022 and 2021 Update